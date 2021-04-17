Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse on teaming up for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The clinics continue from 2 to 6 p.m. April 22 at the Terry Erickson Boys & Girls Club, 1331 Clinton St., and 2 to 6 p.m. April 29 and May 6 at the Amie L. Mathy Boys & Girls Club, 811 8th St. S. “By collaborating among our diverse set of community organizations, we believe that we can make a difference by serving our most at-risk community members and encouraging vaccination among marginalized community groups,” said Paul Molling, D.O., chair of family medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System.

CHEER: To the boom we heard when the Country Boom music festival released its lineup this week, showing its intention to come back strong in its fourth year. The big acts taking the Maple Grove Venues stage this July include chart-topping singer Jake Owen, rising star Chris Lane and hit ’90s band Diamond Rio. “Many established festivals have not survived, but we are continuing to grow and flourish even in a ‘small market,’” said Jon Holthaus, co-founder of the event. “It’s a testament to our fans’ loyalty and the great experience they have at Country Boom. ... Coming back in this way is both emotional and inspiring to see what a community can do together.”