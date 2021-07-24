Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Giannis, Khris, Bobby, Jrue, Coach Bud and the Milwaukee Bucks for their crowning achievement, winning the NBA title for the first time in 50 years. “We did it, we did it,” a glowing Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters in the Fiserv Forum while holding both the world championship and MVP trophies. His was a performance for the ages that has lifted Wisconsin to the very top of the sports world. We still have some cheers left, and we saved them for today.

CHEER: To Bucks fans everywhere, but in particular those in the Deer District, which expanded to hold 65,000 on what would be championship night. They came together, night after night, united around a team and city and showing the world that we really can get along. “This is history. I can’t believe I’m seeing this,” said Cisco Claudio of Milwaukee, who watched the Deer District scene from an adjacent parking deck. “This is amazing.”