Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Giannis, Khris, Bobby, Jrue, Coach Bud and the Milwaukee Bucks for their crowning achievement, winning the NBA title for the first time in 50 years. “We did it, we did it,” a glowing Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters in the Fiserv Forum while holding both the world championship and MVP trophies. His was a performance for the ages that has lifted Wisconsin to the very top of the sports world. We still have some cheers left, and we saved them for today.
CHEER: To Bucks fans everywhere, but in particular those in the Deer District, which expanded to hold 65,000 on what would be championship night. They came together, night after night, united around a team and city and showing the world that we really can get along. “This is history. I can’t believe I’m seeing this,” said Cisco Claudio of Milwaukee, who watched the Deer District scene from an adjacent parking deck. “This is amazing.”
JEER: To Frederick Prehn, the state Natural Resources Board chair who is refusing to step down after his six-year term expired — on May 1. Now two national groups are asking Attorney General Josh Kaul to request legal action to remove him. “A state office of extraordinary significance to the public interest cannot be held hostage by the cynical whims of one man,” said Nicholas Arrivo, an attorney for the Humane Society of the United States. The board sets wildlife, environmental and public lands policy in Wisconsin, and in August it is expected to approve quotas for the fall wolf hunt.
CHEER: To Mitch Olson, on being named football coach of the La Crosse Central RiverHawks. He’s only the third coach in 26 years for Central, following Tony Servais and Dave Cayler. “The foundation of what Tony has done over the past years is something that I wholeheartedly believe in,” Olson said. “The type of kids that we have in this program matters, and the quality of the student athletes that we have on our football team is top notch. That’s going to continue to be a focus and at the core of what we do.”
CHEER: To Mike and Joan Gazeley, on their 20th anniversary of owning and operating the Bluffside Tavern at 2712 Main St., at the foot of Grandad Bluff in La Crosse. The tavern was built in 1868 to cater to quarry workers who toiled on Grandad Bluff. “It’s a neighborhood bar,” Mike said. “There just aren’t a whole lot of those left. And we’re proud of that.”
JEER: To the decision by Rawlings Sporting Goods and its owners, including Major League Baseball, to close its Miken Sports plant in Caledonia, Minnesota, and move manufacturing operations. “We are extremely disappointed by the decision to move these operations from small-town America to China,” said Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston). “We strongly encourage Rawlings to keep the plant open at full capacity and we offer our assistance in helping make the partnership sustainable for both Rawlings and Caledonia for many more years to come — including helping facilitate meetings with the Department of Employment and Economic Development.”
CHEER: To Sen. Jeremy Miller and his wife, Janel, on starting a hat company called Be Good Mission and making sure a portion of the profits go toward those who are hungry and homeless veterans. The goal of the company, according to the couple, is to create comfortable, stylish hats; promote “positive vibes” with each hat saying be good; and help those in need. To learn more about the company and its mission, visit begoodhats.com.
CHEER: To the return of in-person shows at the Muse Theater, 1353 Avon St., La Crosse. And what better way to get going than performing the “Great American Trailer Park Musical,” a local favorite. “It is more fun than a chair-throwing episode of Jerry Springer!” said director Vicki Ellwood, who recently added dates for the show into August. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite, at the box office an hour before showtime or by calling/texting The Muse at 608-397-3752.