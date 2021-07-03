Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, its employees, and city officials, a job well done hosting President Biden as he pitched the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. He came here for good reason: La Crosse has been making impressive strides in sustainable transit in recent years, adding hybrid and electric buses to its fleet. “When you hear these stories about infrastructure and buses, a lot of it’s focused on some of our large metropolitan areas,” said MTU director Adam Lorentz. “And for the president and everybody else to come here and see a city of our size and how important it is — if you really want this type of infrastructure, renewable energy to roll out, you need to start with communities like this.”