Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, its employees, and city officials, a job well done hosting President Biden as he pitched the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan. He came here for good reason: La Crosse has been making impressive strides in sustainable transit in recent years, adding hybrid and electric buses to its fleet. “When you hear these stories about infrastructure and buses, a lot of it’s focused on some of our large metropolitan areas,” said MTU director Adam Lorentz. “And for the president and everybody else to come here and see a city of our size and how important it is — if you really want this type of infrastructure, renewable energy to roll out, you need to start with communities like this.”
CHEER: To Riverfest, La Crosse’s family friendly holiday celebration back after a year away. Show of hands: Who enjoyed the Randy Houser concert Thursday night? We’re still talking about it too. And there’s more: Enjoy some great activities, food and entertainment right here this weekend.
JEER: To motorists who speed through residential areas. You know who you are, and La Crosse police want you to slow down. The Police Department recently announced that it’s increasing traffic/speed enforcement in several neighborhoods. Sgt. Cory Brandl said the success of the enforcement effort won’t be measured by how many citations are issued. “Our goal isn’t to write tickets when we put this information out,” Brandl said. “Our goal is to reduce crashes and make everyone on our streets safer.”
CHEER: To Koby King, former La Crosse Central standout, on receiving an NCAA waiver and accepting Valparaiso’s final scholarship for the 2021-22 basketball season. He’ll be back on the court, the third former Wisconsin Badger to transfer to Valpo. “Getting back to basketball, I’m excited,” King said. “There’s been a lot going on besides basketball, and I want to get back and focus on the game.”
CHEER: To the Freedom Honor Flight program, which began in Wisconsin in 2008 and has offered 24 flights with WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans who fly free. COVID-19 grounded flights 25 and 26, but intentions are to restart soon. There are more than 600 veterans on the waiting list, and they’ll fly if contributions allow. If you can help visit freedomhonorflight.org.
JEER: To misusing sparklers and fireworks at home or in the community. We issue a reminder: Annually, half of all those injured by fireworks are younger than 20. “Each year we see injuries that result from fireworks, many of which were caused by sparklers,” said Megan Anderson, Gundersen Health System trauma and injury prevention coordinator. “Burns on the hands and face are the most prominent injuries we see. Eye injuries can also occur if fireworks are used improperly.” The best move: Attend public fireworks displays and leave the lighting to professionals.
CHEER: To a traditional Fourth of July with family and friends, brats and burgers, beverages of choice, and community celebrations all around us for Independence Day. What a difference a year makes. Enjoy this one more than ever, You deserve it.