Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter on being honored with this year’s Ashley for the Arts “Patron of the Arts” award. The co-founders of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will be recognized Friday, Aug. 13, in Arcadia before Kip Moore’s performance at 8 p.m. “I want to do something worthwhile for the people in this area, because I love the area,” said Kierlin, co-founder of Fastenal and a Winona native. “I work to see that other people have the same opportunities I had. Now I’m working to foster economic development in the area, which has been very important to me.”

CHEER: To the 20 state prisoners who graduated this week with bachelor’s degrees — the first class of students to earn a four-year degree while incarcerated in Wisconsin. “This is truly an historic day,” Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said after the ceremony held at Trinity International University. Graduate August White, 34, said to cheers from those attending, “All of our choices have led to this point, this day, this moment where we stand before you, no better than any man, but better men. Let us ... be a signal that those considered some of the worst of society can transform into some of the better of society.”