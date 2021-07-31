Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Bob Kierlin and Mary Burrichter on being honored with this year’s Ashley for the Arts “Patron of the Arts” award. The co-founders of the Minnesota Marine Art Museum will be recognized Friday, Aug. 13, in Arcadia before Kip Moore’s performance at 8 p.m. “I want to do something worthwhile for the people in this area, because I love the area,” said Kierlin, co-founder of Fastenal and a Winona native. “I work to see that other people have the same opportunities I had. Now I’m working to foster economic development in the area, which has been very important to me.”
CHEER: To the 20 state prisoners who graduated this week with bachelor’s degrees — the first class of students to earn a four-year degree while incarcerated in Wisconsin. “This is truly an historic day,” Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said after the ceremony held at Trinity International University. Graduate August White, 34, said to cheers from those attending, “All of our choices have led to this point, this day, this moment where we stand before you, no better than any man, but better men. Let us ... be a signal that those considered some of the worst of society can transform into some of the better of society.”
JEER: To NBC, which paid handsomely for the right to be the sole carrier of the Olympics in Tokyo, for banishing the U.S. men’s basketball game this week to Peacock, its streaming service, making fans pay. This angered fans from coast to coast, and it also upset NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, who took to Twitter to say he’s not paying. Let’s get with it, NBC.
CHEER: To the Bonanzas for taking off at La Crosse Regional Airport last weekend for their annual trip to Oshkosh. What a sight it was, as local residents viewed the takeoffs of more than 100 aircrafts. It was a first for La Crosse, but we heard that the Bonanzas liked La Crosse so much they are coming back next July to leave from here.
JEER: To vaccine mistrust and denial. We’re beyond vaccine hesitancy after these months for something that is free and easily accessible. The unvaccinated stand in the way of us returning to the way it was, and for that they get a jeer. We all now can return to masking.
CHEER: To UW-La Crosse graduate Brianna Graw, whose project “La Crosse, Wisconsin: Then & Now” celebrates her hometown with a collection of new and historic photographs taken throughout the city. “I thought it would be interesting to see how these locations have changed, or haven’t changed, from ‘then’ to ‘now,’” says Graw, whose collection will be featured in the Tribune starting Sunday for 30 consecutive days. Thanks, Brianna.