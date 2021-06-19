Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To former Wisconsin governors Scott Walker, a Republican, and Jim Doyle, a Democrat, who teamed up with UW Health on a public service announcement to encourage residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m just ready to be done with this pandemic,” Walker tells Doyle during a Zoom call in the ad. “I couldn’t agree with you more,” Doyle says. We applaud the important initiative and the bipartisanship.

CHEER: To our trails in every direction, for biking and hiking and outdoor adventure. Our recent Discover guide outlined many of the possibilities that we as local residents enjoy. Clearly the planning and work of the Outdoor Recreation Alliance (ORA Trails), the city, and so many others has set us up for fantastic summer. Ask any visitor, our trail network stands out.

CHEER: To Steve King, former Holmen High School teacher and football coach, on being inducted into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. King won 155 games during 29 seasons as Holmen’s coach and continued his involvement with the game by joining the coaching staff at UW-La Crosse in 2016. “I plan on doing it at least for a few more years,” he said.