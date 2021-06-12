Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To event volunteers and organizers in every community, who have re-emerged after a year away to set up and host events ranging from Chicken Qs to multi-day festivals and everything in between. You are appreciated, as we begin to attend these events in what is shaping up as a “normal summer.”

CHEER: To the new and fantastic All Abilities Trane Park, now open in La Crosse, that brings together people of all ages and backgrounds. Located at the corner of 15th and Chase streets, site of the former Trane Park, the $6 million project was nearly a decade in the making. Now, there are smiles all around. “The All Abilities Trane Park project continues to educate and promote inclusivity and acceptance across our community while celebrating uniqueness and varying abilities,” said Amy Hendrickson with the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation. Enjoy it.