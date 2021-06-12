Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To event volunteers and organizers in every community, who have re-emerged after a year away to set up and host events ranging from Chicken Qs to multi-day festivals and everything in between. You are appreciated, as we begin to attend these events in what is shaping up as a “normal summer.”
CHEER: To the new and fantastic All Abilities Trane Park, now open in La Crosse, that brings together people of all ages and backgrounds. Located at the corner of 15th and Chase streets, site of the former Trane Park, the $6 million project was nearly a decade in the making. Now, there are smiles all around. “The All Abilities Trane Park project continues to educate and promote inclusivity and acceptance across our community while celebrating uniqueness and varying abilities,” said Amy Hendrickson with the La Crosse Area Autism Foundation. Enjoy it.
CHEER: To 12 young men accepted last Sunday as Eagle Scouts for Troop 11 of the Gateway Area Boy Scouts. They met the requirements of Eagle status by investing many years in earning “badges” which designate different skill levels achieved, and completing one final project that has long term positive impact on the community. Some of their projects: Building wheelchair accessible picnic tables for Aptiv (an organization committed to helping children and adults with disabilities live more independent lives); building five large ADA accessible garden boxes for the La Crosse Kane Street Community Garden; creating a recycling center for aluminum cans for La Crosse County; and others. They persevered during the pandemic to finish their projects while meeting statutory and other ordinances of quarantine.
JEER: To a challenging process to report incidents of racial discrimination in the School District of La Crosse. There are multiple formal and informal ways, including an online anonymous format, a state-mandated reporting process and simple word-of-mouth conversations. One student described the process as “hidden” and not well-known as a tool for the student body; an advocate for the students called it “antiquated.” The policy was last updated in 2016.
CHEER: To the Logan High School Class of 1950 on holding its 71st reunion later today at Boot Hill Pub in La Crosse. The class last met in 2019, with 20 members attending. Like other classes it did not hold a reunion last year. Here’s to the Class of ‘50 and class contact Elwood Harebo. Enjoy your time together.
JEER: To a Wisconsin legislator who compared a nonprofit children museum’s mask policy to the Nazi Party in a social media post that generated outrage. Rep. Shae Sortwell clearly is not a fan of the policy of the Central Wisconsin Children’s Museum in Stevens Point, requiring masks for anyone over 5 years old unless they show their vaccination cards. “The Gestapo wants to see your papers, please,” he wrote.