Cheers & Jeers

JEER: To another waste of time in Madison with the governor calling for and planning for a special session of the Wisconsin legislature, only to have it dismissed at the start by majority Republicans. This time Gov. Tony Evers called for expanding the state’s Medicaid program, an issue that has been around for 10 years and should be debated in regular session. With the state so divided politically, legislative leaders should allow debate on the pros and cons of the Medicare expansion and a vote in regular session. That applies to other special session calls, all pushing issues that are being blocked from coming to the floor by leaders.

CHEER: To the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for choosing the La Crosse Center to host the first girls wrestling state tournament in January, and on its recent decision to bring back the state track and field meets June 24-26 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. We love our sports here, and the WIAA can count on a La Crosse welcome.

CHEER: To the unofficial start of what looks like it could be a relatively “normal” summer. We’re not talking about the weather, but about activities and festivals, family cookouts and reunions and vacations near and far. We’ve come a long way in recent weeks, and let’s take time for a big holiday weekend cheer for health care workers and the vaccine. They have made it happen.

