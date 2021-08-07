Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the YWCA La Crosse and its partners — Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources and the Salvation Army — as they open a “first of its kind” housing resource center near downtown that will group the many different community agencies in one spot. The resource center at 212 11th St. South, a former Mayo Clinic Health System behavioral health services building, was made possible by a $1.4 million Housing and Urban Development grant. “This is a really exciting time for our community. We’ve been given an opportunity through this project to engage in true collaboration; to knock down barriers and support our neighbors,” YWCA executive director Lauren Journot said in a statement.

JEER: To Sen. Steve Nass and the Republicans on the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules who decided that the University of Wisconsin System must get the committee’s approval before imposing mandatory masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies. The 6-4 vote was carried out by paper ballots and without a formal meeting or public comment. Nass is the ringleader, and you might think he has some kind of medical background. Not so. The committee’s vote, which cannot be overturned, is dangerous for public health.