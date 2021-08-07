Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the YWCA La Crosse and its partners — Catholic Charities, Couleecap, Independent Living Resources and the Salvation Army — as they open a “first of its kind” housing resource center near downtown that will group the many different community agencies in one spot. The resource center at 212 11th St. South, a former Mayo Clinic Health System behavioral health services building, was made possible by a $1.4 million Housing and Urban Development grant. “This is a really exciting time for our community. We’ve been given an opportunity through this project to engage in true collaboration; to knock down barriers and support our neighbors,” YWCA executive director Lauren Journot said in a statement.
JEER: To Sen. Steve Nass and the Republicans on the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules who decided that the University of Wisconsin System must get the committee’s approval before imposing mandatory masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies. The 6-4 vote was carried out by paper ballots and without a formal meeting or public comment. Nass is the ringleader, and you might think he has some kind of medical background. Not so. The committee’s vote, which cannot be overturned, is dangerous for public health.
CHEER: To the 42 new officers of the Wisconsin State Patrol, sworn in as the 66th Recruit Class in a recent graduation ceremony in La Crosse. The officers completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training in courses covering traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills. “From responding to emergencies on the road, to promoting safe driving practices, to building relationships with the communities they serve, the State Patrol does important work to keep Wisconsinites and visitors safe as they travel across our state,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
CHEER: To Mason Herlitzke, the Central High School football team’s junior quarterback, on being named the Tribune’s spring season football player of the year. He begins a second season as Central’s starting quarterback this week, as football practice began throughout the region. Are you ready for games coming soon?
CHEER: To volunteers of all ages and in all communities, who are coming together to make sure fundraisers, concerts, festivals and other events turn out just right. It’s been a great summer for activities, and we’re enjoying them with big ones — Ashley For The Arts and Irish Fest La Crosse — coming next week. We should remember to thank the volunteers and sponsors who collectively are making it all happen.
JEER: To the United States falling behind Canada in vaccination rate after its great start. You might have been surprised by Doyle McManus’ column on our Opinion Page pointing this out. How did this happen? “The simple answer is that in Canada, the pandemic didn’t become a politically polarized issue, as it did in the United States,” McManus wrote. “Canada’s major political parties, including the opposition Conservatives, joined early in full-throated support of mass vaccination.” Imagine that — bipartisan working together on something that could save lives.