Cheers & Jeers

JEER: To Wisconsin continuing to allow government officials to use their personal emails to do government work. There are too many problems with this, starting with ability to use personal emails to hide important conversations from the public. It’s time — past time, really — to join other states in prohibiting the use of personal email accounts to do government business.

JEER: To another attempt by the Assembly to name an official cheese of Wisconsin. A bipartisan bill aims to call Colby, created in the city of Colby in 1885, the official cheese over all of the other favorites we have. Why? Why pick one? And why spend any time on this when there are other issues that merit bipartisan attention in this state? If you’re counting this bill has been introduced numerous times, last being in 2019. Let’s just say its time has not come.

CHEER: To the Family & Children’s Center’s Day Treatment program, a certified mental health program designed to meet the needs of children ages 3 to 17 with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties. It’s making a difference in Winona and is just one of the programs of the Family & Children’s Center. To find out more about its other services, from prevention to early intervention and treatment, visit fcconline.org.