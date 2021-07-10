Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the high flying Milwaukee Bucks, in the NBA finals for the first time in 47 years. Basketball in July seems just right, as Giannis and crew go for the elusive title. All of Wisconsin, it seems, is tuned in, enjoying scenes from the Deer District and the Fiserv Forum and planning to see the Suns set. Go Bucks Go.
CHEER: To the planned return of Oktoberfest for the 60th year in La Crosse, after a year of pandemic shutdown. It’s another gigantic step toward normalcy. “For 59 years Oktoberfest has been lifting the spirits of the city of La Crosse, the Coulee Region and the entire Midwest, but in 2020 that didn’t happen. The world turned upside down, words such as ‘gemütlichkeit’ and ‘ein prosit’ were replaced with words like quarantine and social distance,” said Oktoberfest president Kelly Wilde. “... Once those gates open, I think that there will be a big sigh of relief that says, ‘We can do this.’ “
CHEER: To the return of local theater, one play after another, letting us enjoy our area’s performing talent again. Two of note are “Mamma Mia” by Onalaska High School students on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17 at 7:30 pm., and “Cabaret and Cocktails” by a cast of local singers and dancers Wednesday, July 21, to Saturday, July 24, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby. It’s time for a standing ovation. Raise the curtains!
JEER: To Wisconsin continuing to allow government officials to use their personal emails to do government work. There are too many problems with this, starting with ability to use personal emails to hide important conversations from the public. It’s time — past time, really — to join other states in prohibiting the use of personal email accounts to do government business.
JEER: To another attempt by the Assembly to name an official cheese of Wisconsin. A bipartisan bill aims to call Colby, created in the city of Colby in 1885, the official cheese over all of the other favorites we have. Why? Why pick one? And why spend any time on this when there are other issues that merit bipartisan attention in this state? If you’re counting this bill has been introduced numerous times, last being in 2019. Let’s just say its time has not come.
CHEER: To the Family & Children’s Center’s Day Treatment program, a certified mental health program designed to meet the needs of children ages 3 to 17 with severe emotional and behavioral difficulties. It’s making a difference in Winona and is just one of the programs of the Family & Children’s Center. To find out more about its other services, from prevention to early intervention and treatment, visit fcconline.org.
CHEER: To reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who says he has spent this Packers offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. “Sometimes the loudest person in the room is not the person who has all the facts on their side or the truth on their side,” he said this week. “Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in silence. Sometimes there’s a lot of wisdom in being selective on what you say. This offseason I’ve spent a lot of time working on myself.”