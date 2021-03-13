Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To today’s Irish Fest parade in La Crosse and everyone involved in planning it and participating in it. And let’s add attending it. Drumroll, please: We have a local event to enjoy. Wear your mask and have fun. If you recall, the Irish Fest parade was among the first casualties of the pandemic last year. “We had our parade permit canceled the day before,” recalled parade co-chair Tracy Mullaney. Let the 14th annual Irish Fest parade make up for lost time.

CHEER: To Kim Cable, a hidden hero who has overseen homeless prevention programs at Couleecap for 16 years. “Housing and related costs — utilities and internet, particularly for households with children attending virtual school — have been the biggest need in our community,” she said recently. She’s ready to help many more people in coming weeks and months, and we applaud.

JEER: To dog owners who do not pick up after their dogs in other people’s yards and property. The snow cover is gone for now and it’s highly noticeable, and disgusting. This jeer was called in by a reader and we wonder how many other readers are agreeing just reading it.