Cheers & Jeers

JEER: To Rep. Jeremy Munson, a Republican from Lake Crystal, Minnesota, for introducing a bill that would let counties secede and join border states. He prefers South Dakota and wrote online, “Minnesota becomes more politically polarized every year and the metro politicians have shown us that rural Minnesotans are no longer represented by St Paul. It’s time to leave.” Munson’s publicity stunt is way off base and a waste of taxpayer money. He would be better off moving to South Dakota himself.

JEER: To the tone and intensity of some of the opposition that remains to a new 12-unit affordable housing apartment complex in the Washburn Neighborhood. While the project was approved by the La Crosse Judiciary & Administration Committee in a reversal this week, the comments of some should raise alarm. “I think, personally, we all need to stand up and say that hate has no home in this neighborhood, and the comments that were directed to me and my clients today were probably the worst comments that I’ve heard in quite some time,” Aaron Wickesberg with Reliant Real Estate Solutions told the committee.