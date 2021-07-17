Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the 66 volunteers who scattered around the Coulee Region Tuesday morning for the Great Rivers United Way annual “Day of Caring.” They painted buildings and fences, stocked food pantry shelves and prepared fundraising materials — all in contributing nearly 200 hours of volunteer time and work that’s valued at nearly $5,500. “The day of caring has an impact on both sides of the picture, I think,” said Tracy Endrizzi, who along with husband, Dr. Joe Endrizzi, and their four children are United Way’s official ambassadors this year. “It’s not only helping give to the community but what it allows donors to do is to be part of that and see what their impact really is on the community.”

JEER: To a North Dakota woman reportedly clocked at 137 mph on Interstate 90. She faces a felony charge of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor charges. While the speed raised eyebrows with readers, we all were fortunate that she ran out of gas on Interstate 90 on the westbound Mississippi River bridge and nobody was injured.