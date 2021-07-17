Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the 66 volunteers who scattered around the Coulee Region Tuesday morning for the Great Rivers United Way annual “Day of Caring.” They painted buildings and fences, stocked food pantry shelves and prepared fundraising materials — all in contributing nearly 200 hours of volunteer time and work that’s valued at nearly $5,500. “The day of caring has an impact on both sides of the picture, I think,” said Tracy Endrizzi, who along with husband, Dr. Joe Endrizzi, and their four children are United Way’s official ambassadors this year. “It’s not only helping give to the community but what it allows donors to do is to be part of that and see what their impact really is on the community.”
JEER: To a North Dakota woman reportedly clocked at 137 mph on Interstate 90. She faces a felony charge of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor charges. While the speed raised eyebrows with readers, we all were fortunate that she ran out of gas on Interstate 90 on the westbound Mississippi River bridge and nobody was injured.
CHEER: To Al Louis, owner of Designing Jewelers and River City Gold and member of the Rotary Club of La Crosse, who again is raising money for charity by fishing for the elusive muskellunge. This is the third “Al’s Musky Challenge,” and the goal during his month-long fishing expedition is $100,000, up from last year’s $45,500 raised. “Fishing’s fun, catching is more fun,” Louis said. “For us to be able to do what we do and people support it so well — and all the money comes back and stays in the community. So it’s a win-win.”
CHEER: To the return of the La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem, with the family activities that you enjoy. “We’re looking at the same kind of offerings we’ve had in the past,” said Marla Stello, fair coordinator for the La Crosse County Agricultural Society. “We have all the right protocols in place.” A big congrats to youngsters and adults who have submitted around 10,000 entries. “A highlight is always the youth exhibits that show off all their hard work,” Stello said.
JEER: To State Sen. Julian Bradley and other legislators who are supporting his bill that would impose fines of up to $250,000 for social media platforms that prevent elected officials from using them. There are all kinds of problems with this, but at the top it’s another waste of time and another example of legislators wanting to exempt themselves from something that applies to everyone else. We point out, as we often do in this column, that there are pressing issues in Wisconsin that these legislators should spend time on.
CHEER: To members of the Aquinas High School community service organization IMPACT who again volunteered to work at the Kane Street Community Garden, 804 Kane St. The garden produces, on average, 30,000 pounds of organically-grown vegetables each year for the La Crosse community, and the student help makes a big difference. Job well done.