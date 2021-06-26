Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the state’s best in track and field this year, enjoy your time in the spotlight in La Crosse. It’s great to see everyone after a year away. A big cheer to the athletes, coaches and officials from around Wisconsin, and to our welcoming and supporting community.
JEER: To efforts by various organizations to slow statewide efforts to regulate PFAS — toxic “forever chemicals” in the water supply. The Department of Natural Resources was seeking approval for new guidelines, but initial opposition and a call to wait until the Environmental Protection Agency sets federal standards could set back action for five years. “Now is the time to ensure that standards are set in place,” said Cassandra Hanan, clerk for the town of Campbell which is struggling to help residents deal with tainted wells. Fortunately, DNR’s natural resources policy board voted to move forward and begin writing regulations.
CHEER: To the Milwaukee Bucks, in the conference finals after a thrilling series win over the Brooklyn Nets. The fans in the Deer District — and those of us in homes around the state — are enjoying the ride so far. Now it’s time for Giannis and crew to advance to the NBA finals. Go Bucks!
CHEER: To Dave Skogen, chairman of Festival Foods Inc., on his induction into the Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Business Hall of Fame this week in Milwaukee. “Our state is rich with the stories of visionary businessmen and women whose accomplishments make Wisconsin a great place to live and work,” said Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin. Skogen, who has done so much for our community, is one of four inductees.
CHEER: To the work of the La Crosse Jail Ministry, a leader in the state for programming aimed at rehabilitating inmates. All of the programs are working to equip inmates with the tools they need to be resilient and not return to criminal activity. La Crosse is one of the few counties with a full-time chaplain, and it is effective.
JEER: To U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents northern Wisconsin, who stood out as being the only Wisconsin representative and one of only 14 members of the House to vote against Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday. The measure passed the U.S. Senate unanimously after Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who objected to the bill last year over the cost of a new federal holiday, dropped his opposition. Tiffany attempted to explain his vote by saying, “Once again, House Democrats have used their majority to balkanize our country and fuel separatism by creating a race-based ‘Independence Day.’” Most in his own party did not agree.
CHEER: To the return of live music outdoors in almost all of our communities. This week started with Make Music Day in La Crosse but nearly every day is music day, whether in Cashton and Winona last weekend, and La Crosse next week with Riverfest. We’re seeing smiles and dancing and pure enjoyment. A big cheer for the musicians who have waited for this summer of 2021 party. Enjoy.