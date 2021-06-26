Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the state’s best in track and field this year, enjoy your time in the spotlight in La Crosse. It’s great to see everyone after a year away. A big cheer to the athletes, coaches and officials from around Wisconsin, and to our welcoming and supporting community.

JEER: To efforts by various organizations to slow statewide efforts to regulate PFAS — toxic “forever chemicals” in the water supply. The Department of Natural Resources was seeking approval for new guidelines, but initial opposition and a call to wait until the Environmental Protection Agency sets federal standards could set back action for five years. “Now is the time to ensure that standards are set in place,” said Cassandra Hanan, clerk for the town of Campbell which is struggling to help residents deal with tainted wells. Fortunately, DNR’s natural resources policy board voted to move forward and begin writing regulations.

CHEER: To the Milwaukee Bucks, in the conference finals after a thrilling series win over the Brooklyn Nets. The fans in the Deer District — and those of us in homes around the state — are enjoying the ride so far. Now it’s time for Giannis and crew to advance to the NBA finals. Go Bucks!