Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors for approving a resolution that declares racism as a public health crisis. The approval is an early — but much needed — step toward addressing systemic racism in the community. “Passing this resolution is a very small first step, said board chair Monica Kruse. “I don’t think lip service to an issue is going to change anything. I think once we pass this resolution then the real work begins.”
CHEER: To “Drift Cycle,” which has debuted in La Crosse allowing residents to rent bikes for use around the city. Just in time for spring, bike enthusiasts can find eight orange docking stations around the city, with an initial 40 bikes available to ride. Enjoy.
CHEER: To readers who are nominating their favorites in our annual Reader’s Choice campaign. There’s still a week to nominate by visiting Go.lacrossetribune.com/readerschoice. Voting will start on May 17. Make sure your favorites are included.
CHEER: To the return of the community victory gardens, back after a successful summer of La Crosse volunteers gardening and growing healthy foods for neighbors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We hope these neighborhood gardens can help more people have easier access to fresh vegetables,” said garden coordinator Cathy Van Maren.
JEER: It’s that time of year when we are all finally getting outside to enjoy the nice weather. Yet, Earth Day reminded us of the problem around us — trash. “Here we go again,” says an Earth Day cartoon by Joe Heller, as someone picks up trash like he’s been doing it all his life. And new this year, perhaps, are masks, discarded by wearers for one reason or another. Don’t be surprised when you see a mask along with coffee cups and other debris. Pocket yours, rather than drop it. We all can do better.
CHEER: To Tom and Chris Brown of La Crosse who are halfway along on their retirement “bucket list” goal of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. They hope to finish by 2023, hiking about 450 miles per year, and they recently checked in from Pennsylvania. Along the 2,190 trail Tom is known as “Traverse” and Chris is “Beanbuster.”
JEER: To vaccine hesitancy, at a time when all adults can get a vaccine. Soon, everyone who wants one will have one, but what about the holdouts? We all want to do things again. Get the shots for yourself and for the community at large.