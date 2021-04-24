Cheers & Jeers

JEER: It’s that time of year when we are all finally getting outside to enjoy the nice weather. Yet, Earth Day reminded us of the problem around us — trash. “Here we go again,” says an Earth Day cartoon by Joe Heller, as someone picks up trash like he’s been doing it all his life. And new this year, perhaps, are masks, discarded by wearers for one reason or another. Don’t be surprised when you see a mask along with coffee cups and other debris. Pocket yours, rather than drop it. We all can do better.

CHEER: To Tom and Chris Brown of La Crosse who are halfway along on their retirement “bucket list” goal of hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. They hope to finish by 2023, hiking about 450 miles per year, and they recently checked in from Pennsylvania. Along the 2,190 trail Tom is known as “Traverse” and Chris is “Beanbuster.”

JEER: To vaccine hesitancy, at a time when all adults can get a vaccine. Soon, everyone who wants one will have one, but what about the holdouts? We all want to do things again. Get the shots for yourself and for the community at large.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0