Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Anna Jordan, Roxanne Hicke and Heath Bornheimer, recognized as “Shining Stars” among the staff of the School District of La Crosse. They received grants through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. It was one part of events this week to recognize and help teachers and staff, supported by generous donors in the community.

JEER: To motorcyclists and drivers who don’t share the road. Get with it. May is national “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month,” and the Wisconsin State Patrol reports that motorcycle fatalities increased 40% in 2020 over the previous five years average. “Drivers must be in the habit of looking for motorcyclists,” Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh said, “and motorcyclists should watch for other vehicles and get properly trained and licensed. Together we can save lives.”

CHEER: To former Mayor Tim Kabat, moving quickly from city hall to the La Crosse Area Development Corporation. He’s a great fit for the nonprofit coming up on 50 years of supporting area economic growth and diversification. “... LADCO really has been a shining star, and I’m glad to be part of the organization,” Kabat said.