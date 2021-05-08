Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Anna Jordan, Roxanne Hicke and Heath Bornheimer, recognized as “Shining Stars” among the staff of the School District of La Crosse. They received grants through the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. It was one part of events this week to recognize and help teachers and staff, supported by generous donors in the community.
JEER: To motorcyclists and drivers who don’t share the road. Get with it. May is national “Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month,” and the Wisconsin State Patrol reports that motorcycle fatalities increased 40% in 2020 over the previous five years average. “Drivers must be in the habit of looking for motorcyclists,” Wisconsin State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh said, “and motorcyclists should watch for other vehicles and get properly trained and licensed. Together we can save lives.”
CHEER: To former Mayor Tim Kabat, moving quickly from city hall to the La Crosse Area Development Corporation. He’s a great fit for the nonprofit coming up on 50 years of supporting area economic growth and diversification. “... LADCO really has been a shining star, and I’m glad to be part of the organization,” Kabat said.
CHEER: To Jeff Axness, named the new principal of La Crosse Central High School, effective July 1 following the retirement of current principal Troy McDonald. Axness has served the past decade as an administrator at Central High School. “I’ve devoted my entire career to public education and I firmly believe that the work we do changes for the better the lives of the young people we serve,” he said. “We need to do our absolute best every day to serve our community by ensuring our students have the finest school experience possible. We must strive to make sure each and every student knows we will never give up on them, their goals, and their dreams.”
JEER: To the ugly staredown in Green Bay between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ front office, which placed a dark cloud over NFL Draft weekend and positive picks by the team. Rodgers’ video commercial was booed this week by Brewers fans in American Family Field who represented Packers’ fans everywhere. We have only one question: Did Rodgers and fiancee Shailene Woodley enjoy the Derby?
CHEER: To moms all around us this Mother’s Day weekend. Make it super special for her.