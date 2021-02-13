Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To the La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee — and to City Council — for voting to keep liquor license fees lowered another year for struggling businesses amid the pandemic. The fees were first lowered last spring: a resolution maintains the fees structure. “I think back to when we (owned) the tavern, what this COVID, the hardship it would have been and the stress it would have put on my mom and dad,” said outgoing council member Gary Padesky, recalling working at his parents’ bar. “It doesn’t seem like a lot of money, and I know for the city it’s going to be hard, we have to find the money.” Council members followed the committee’s lead.
CHEERS: To Bryon Stein, a 25-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department, on being honored as firefighter of the year. “He’s the go-to person for just about anyone here,” said assistant fire chief of operations Jeff Murphy. Stein said it takes teamwork. “I’m just one spoke in the wheel,” he said. “I’m just one of the guys who tries to keep the ball moving forward.” Murphy described Stein as “literally a rock star” who uses his musical talents to raise money for community causes, including Operation Fail Safe, a fire safety music video produced for children.
JEERS: To the gaping loophole in Wisconsin campaign finance law that allows a state Senate race to cost $2 million for a $53,000 per year seat. As the non-profit Badger Project reported last Sunday, the 32nd District race between Brad Pfaff and Dan Kapanke illustrated that while individuals are limited in what they can donate to a candidate, political parties are now free from campaign finance limits. Rich donors can give unlimited amounts to the parties, which can give unlimited sums to candidates. “It’s just astonishing that the price tag for running for office just continues to shatter the ceiling into the stratosphere,” said Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, an organization that tracks campaign spending in the state. Astonishing and ridiculous.
CHEERS: To the La Crosse restaurant owner who reported to police that a man who was employed as a cook had suspiciously placed a tin foil-wrapped object in a carryout box containing chicken wings. A waitress who had opened the box to add bleu cheese saw the foil and attempted to remove it, but the cook said, “Don’t touch that ... it’s for a friend.” She alerted the owner, who alerted police, who determined it contained methamphetamine and cocaine. The cook was arrested on multiple drug charges and is being held in La Crosse County Jail.