Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To the La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee — and to City Council — for voting to keep liquor license fees lowered another year for struggling businesses amid the pandemic. The fees were first lowered last spring: a resolution maintains the fees structure. “I think back to when we (owned) the tavern, what this COVID, the hardship it would have been and the stress it would have put on my mom and dad,” said outgoing council member Gary Padesky, recalling working at his parents’ bar. “It doesn’t seem like a lot of money, and I know for the city it’s going to be hard, we have to find the money.” Council members followed the committee’s lead.

CHEERS: To Bryon Stein, a 25-year veteran of the La Crosse Fire Department, on being honored as firefighter of the year. “He’s the go-to person for just about anyone here,” said assistant fire chief of operations Jeff Murphy. Stein said it takes teamwork. “I’m just one spoke in the wheel,” he said. “I’m just one of the guys who tries to keep the ball moving forward.” Murphy described Stein as “literally a rock star” who uses his musical talents to raise money for community causes, including Operation Fail Safe, a fire safety music video produced for children.