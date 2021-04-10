Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Mitch Reynolds on his election as the next La Crosse mayor, and to City Council and school board winners and winners all around the region. The voters showed faith in you, now the work begins. Reynolds is looking forward to working with a largely new council. “These are all people that I believe can make adjustments and we’ll be able to do really good things,” he said on election night.
JEER: To the registered voters who didn’t get to the polls on Tuesday, a beautiful day in April. They sat out the most local of elections, missing an opportunity to select the people who will set local tax rates and make policy decisions. You missed your chance. Remember that when you begin complaining about this or that.
CHEER: To the “COVID heroes” among us: Shelly Niedfeldt, clinical manager for Gundersen Health System; Jason Fratzke, chief nursing operator at Mayo Clinic Health System; Annette Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools, and Anne Larson, laboratory director at Winona Health. They were recognized at the start of our “Progress 2021: Primed for a rebound” series that continues for four more Sundays. We collectively thank them.
CHEER: To Renee Redman, senior lecturer in biology at UW- La Crosse, on winning a 2021 Board of Regents Teaching Excellence Award. Each year, only two instructors from across the UW System receive the award. “Making a connection with (students), watching them grow as critical thinkers, helping them understand a difficult concept and then watching the ‘aha moment’ when they figure it out is the reason I do this job,” says Redman, who’s taught at UW-L since 2005.
CHEER: To Jenessa Perry, a graduating senior at Independence High School, who also is ready to graduate from Western Technical College with an associate degree in business management. “(My friends) are like, you’re crazy!” Perry exclaimed. Not so.“Taking dual credit courses opens the doors to many diverse opportunities,” said Haley Hanson, an admissions coach at Western. “It can really help reduce financial barriers for attending college after high school.”
JEER: To retirees having to pay state income tax on their Social Security earnings. Crazy but true in Minnesota, one of only 13 states that taxes Social Security benefits. Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and other legislators want to change that through a bill that would allow Minnesota’s retirees to fully and completely deduct all Social Security income on their state income taxes beginning next year. It’s time for that to pass.
JEER: To Wisconsin state lawmakers who claimed more than $555,000 in daily expense reimbursements, known as per diems, in 2020, according to a report of records from the Senate and Assembly chief clerk’s offices. For what, you ask? Certainly not for meeting in session; they didn’t convene for a floor session during the last eight months of a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic. The payments are in addition to their $53,000 annual salaries. Four lawmakers claimed more than $10,000 in per diems, including former Senate Republican Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who is now in Congress; Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley; former Sen. Fred Risser, and Sen. Jon Erpenbach. Risser and Erpenbach are Democrats.
CHEER: To Tom Seiler Jr., who has reopened his South Avenue A&W Restaurant after a 2½-month winter shutdown that was the restaurant’s first in decades. The restaurant has been in his family for nearly a half-century. “I think it’s going to be an excellent year” overall, Seiler Jr. said. “With the vaccine (becoming available), people are feeling more comfortable about being out.” We could not agree more.