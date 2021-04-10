Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Mitch Reynolds on his election as the next La Crosse mayor, and to City Council and school board winners and winners all around the region. The voters showed faith in you, now the work begins. Reynolds is looking forward to working with a largely new council. “These are all people that I believe can make adjustments and we’ll be able to do really good things,” he said on election night.

JEER: To the registered voters who didn’t get to the polls on Tuesday, a beautiful day in April. They sat out the most local of elections, missing an opportunity to select the people who will set local tax rates and make policy decisions. You missed your chance. Remember that when you begin complaining about this or that.

CHEER: To the “COVID heroes” among us: Shelly Niedfeldt, clinical manager for Gundersen Health System; Jason Fratzke, chief nursing operator at Mayo Clinic Health System; Annette Freiheit, superintendent of Winona Area Public Schools, and Anne Larson, laboratory director at Winona Health. They were recognized at the start of our “Progress 2021: Primed for a rebound” series that continues for four more Sundays. We collectively thank them.