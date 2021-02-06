Cheers & Jeers

JEERS: To any postponements of summer events — this early — for a second year in a row. Let’s pause and see how things go with the vaccine efforts. La Crosse’s Riverfest has it right, planning four great days over July 4, but Milwaukee’s incredibly popular — and rightfully so — Summerfest already has postponed until September. It’s too soon.

CHEERS: To Marilyn Volden, La Crosse School District nutrition director, and her colleagues for their hard work and dedication during changes through this pandemic. They have shifted meal preparation to different sites for increased safety, devised a way to use sitting school buses to deliver meals to children in various neighborhoods throughout La Crosse, and so much more. “With an operation this size, we plan years in advance. That’s been the hardest thing. We can only plan on a short-term basis. It’s been difficult not knowing the plan, so we plan for everything,” Volden said.