Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: Congratulations to the Class of ‘21 graduating from colleges throughout the region. You’ve made it. And you did it through a pandemic and a most challenging time for everyone, on or off campus. Congratulations too to your families who believed in you and supported you. Good luck in your next steps.

CHEER: To nurses at the School District of La Crosse, recognized with our Heart of Health Care honorees for their work during the pandemic. Shelley Johnson, Melissa Kujak, Sara Lieurance, Jennifer Thrower, Kim Mahlum and Jenna Euler have collectively been health care heroes for La Crosse schools for more than 64 years. “I truly cannot think of a better team and better individuals to recognize,” said Aimee Zabrowski, director of student services at the district.

CHEER: To Audra Martine, a longtime county employee and health advocate, on being named as the new leader of the La Crosse County Health Department. “Our health department has proven over the last year that it is nimble and ready to face new challenges, and I’m sure Audra will lead it to continued success and that means a healthier and safer community for all,” said County Board Chair Monica Kruse.