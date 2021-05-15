Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: Congratulations to the Class of ‘21 graduating from colleges throughout the region. You’ve made it. And you did it through a pandemic and a most challenging time for everyone, on or off campus. Congratulations too to your families who believed in you and supported you. Good luck in your next steps.
CHEER: To nurses at the School District of La Crosse, recognized with our Heart of Health Care honorees for their work during the pandemic. Shelley Johnson, Melissa Kujak, Sara Lieurance, Jennifer Thrower, Kim Mahlum and Jenna Euler have collectively been health care heroes for La Crosse schools for more than 64 years. “I truly cannot think of a better team and better individuals to recognize,” said Aimee Zabrowski, director of student services at the district.
CHEER: To Audra Martine, a longtime county employee and health advocate, on being named as the new leader of the La Crosse County Health Department. “Our health department has proven over the last year that it is nimble and ready to face new challenges, and I’m sure Audra will lead it to continued success and that means a healthier and safer community for all,” said County Board Chair Monica Kruse.
JEER: To the federal change, already, that will send $700 million less in COVID-19 dollars to Wisconsin than was originally projected for the most recent stimulus package. The decision sparked reaction from Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reconsider the lower allocation, which would be split between two payments separated by a 12-month span. The Democrats called the reduced allocation “problematic” for the state as it looks to rebuild from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
JEER: To aggressive anti-mask demonstrations, whether at school board meetings, in stores, on planes or elsewhere in the community. Of late locally, anti-mask parents showed up to berate the Holmen and G.E.T. school boards over their mask policies in the schools. Likely, these were the same people protesting lockdowns and demanding the schools open. Now their extreme partisan views are driving their demonstrations that make no sense considering schools are where coronavirus cases are increasing. Administrators are doing their best to keep schools open. Follow the rules, and stay away if you don’t want to follow them. You have the choice.
CHEER: To Gundersen Health System, in partnership with the La Crosse County Health Department, for its plan to administer the Pfizer vaccine to area high school students in the coming days and weeks. Students age 16 and older at high schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and Bangor are eligible to be vaccinated at their school building. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the surest way for us to return to normal,” Gundersen says. “
CHEER: To Michaela Spear, on her graduation at the same time from Houston High School and Minnesota State College Southeast. She has already completed a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree. “She has what it takes to succeed: determination, perseverance, dedication and confidence,” said her instructor and adviser Ramona Coron. “I am incredibly proud of Michaela and all she has accomplished while earning her degree from MSC Southeast.”