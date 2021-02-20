Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To the Riverhawks, the sharp new mascot for La Crosse Central High School. It replaces the old “Red Raiders” and should be celebrated, along with the impressive collaborative process to reach this result. “As we move forward, I really wanted this to be something that our students and staff would feel a great deal of pride and support for,” said Troy McDonald, Central principal. A job well done.
CHEERS: To Jennifer Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director and Tribune Person of the Year in 2020, for her outstanding service to the community. Rombalski is moving on the state Department of Health Services, where she will serve as director of the Office of Policy and Practice Alignment. “Jen will be missed, but the dedicated, passionate and competent Health Department staff, with ongoing support from La Crosse County, will continue working with community partners to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and to keep the community informed,” county administrator Steve O’Malley said.
JEERS: To U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who went from picking a fight with GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during the impeachment trial last Saturday to saying on Monday that the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me.” It’s time for Johnson to do something other than tout conspiracy theories. It’s time to start talking about and supporting policies that would help Wisconsin residents. In other words, work for the taxpayers who sent him to Washington.
CHEERS: To Cale Anderson, who won his first WIAA Division 2 state wrestling championship last weekend. He has worked hard on the Viroqua High School wrestling team since his freshman year, and that work paid off with his dad and coach, Eric, at his side. “It feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Anderson said after completing a 23-0 season. “Every single moment of my high school career helped me in this tournament. I am grateful for every single match — even the losses — that I’ve had.”
JEERS: To the vaccine distribution shortages from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to La Crosse hospitals, two weeks in a row. This has caused the hospitals to adjust, cancel some first dose patient appointments and set up ways to track the doses of the different brands. The hospitals are doing what they can and ask for patience, but it’s high time the state and its distribution network does better. There is high demand for the vaccine and there is no time to waste.