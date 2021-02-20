Cheers & Jeers

CHEERS: To the Riverhawks, the sharp new mascot for La Crosse Central High School. It replaces the old “Red Raiders” and should be celebrated, along with the impressive collaborative process to reach this result. “As we move forward, I really wanted this to be something that our students and staff would feel a great deal of pride and support for,” said Troy McDonald, Central principal. A job well done.

CHEERS: To Jennifer Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director and Tribune Person of the Year in 2020, for her outstanding service to the community. Rombalski is moving on the state Department of Health Services, where she will serve as director of the Office of Policy and Practice Alignment. “Jen will be missed, but the dedicated, passionate and competent Health Department staff, with ongoing support from La Crosse County, will continue working with community partners to navigate the challenges of COVID-19 and to keep the community informed,” county administrator Steve O’Malley said.