Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To Tom Sawyer, who closes out his amazing 25-year coaching career at Winona State today. He owns every Warrior football coaching record while guiding one of NCAA Division II football’s most successful programs. Winona State president Dr. Scott Olson said before this season began, “Coach Sawyer and the Warrior football program are synonymous. He has built something remarkable here at Winona State: a great, competitive football program where student-athletes succeed in the classroom as in the stadium.” Congratulations and enjoy some time away from the sidelines, coach.

CHEER: To La Crosse County tax rates going down again, as they have for at least the last five years. This record stands out: Can you think of anything else going down in price in 2021? County administrator Steve O’Malley called the newly passed 2022 budget “one of the best budgets I’ve ever been able to help lead and produce,” and pointed out it did not include any of the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

JEER: To the end of Daylight Savings time, and the first few days of driving in the dark at 5:30 p.m. Count us among the many opponents of the time change, and it seems to us more people dislike it every year.

CHEER: To music teacher and coach Tim Gleason, on being named the Winona Education Association’s Teacher of the Year. “Tim’s been the heart and soul of this high school since I came,” said Linda Pfeilsticker, former teacher of the year and current social studies teacher. In fact, Gleason has worked in WAPS for 28 years, enriching lives. Congratulations, Tim.

JEER: To Aaron Rodgers. At to the NFL for the paltry fine levied on Rodgers for violating the league’s coronavirus protocols. $14,650? Are they kidding?

CHEER: To area performance and event venues that are requiring masking for shows and large indoor events. We want to see these events continue in the community, and precautions are still needed as vaccination rates are not high enough. Thanks to the venues that are requiring masks.

CHEER: And the biggest cheer this week is for 5-11-year olds for stepping up and getting a “poke.” And another cheer for their parents and guardians. They are blazing a trail forward in getting protection against COVID-19, after waiting the longest for the vaccine. Watch them as they lead the way for others who have stayed on the sidelines. Bravo.

