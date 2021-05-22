Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To parents and families who are planning something super special for a Class of 2021 graduate in coming days. Now that masking and distancing requirements are eased for those vaccinated, gatherings can be held. For these students who have missed out on so many key moments and events for a year and a half, it’s time to celebrate like it’s 2021. They deserve it.

CHEER: To the “stay at home” employees who have been persevering through the pandemic. These are the folks who get up every day, get their kids ready for school, walk down their hallway and go to work, while maintaining some semblance of order in their household. They may be called back to the office soon, and their routine will change, but before that happens they deserve a cheer. Job well done.

CHEER: To Kwik Trip, your frequent stop, on exceeding original job growth and capital investment goals at its La Crosse campus over the last five years, even throughout the pandemic. For that it is being awarded an additional $5 million in tax credits by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “Kwik Trip is a Wisconsin success story,” said Missy Hughes of WEDC. No arguments here. Now for another coffee stop.