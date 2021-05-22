Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To parents and families who are planning something super special for a Class of 2021 graduate in coming days. Now that masking and distancing requirements are eased for those vaccinated, gatherings can be held. For these students who have missed out on so many key moments and events for a year and a half, it’s time to celebrate like it’s 2021. They deserve it.
CHEER: To the “stay at home” employees who have been persevering through the pandemic. These are the folks who get up every day, get their kids ready for school, walk down their hallway and go to work, while maintaining some semblance of order in their household. They may be called back to the office soon, and their routine will change, but before that happens they deserve a cheer. Job well done.
CHEER: To Kwik Trip, your frequent stop, on exceeding original job growth and capital investment goals at its La Crosse campus over the last five years, even throughout the pandemic. For that it is being awarded an additional $5 million in tax credits by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. “Kwik Trip is a Wisconsin success story,” said Missy Hughes of WEDC. No arguments here. Now for another coffee stop.
JEER: To the leaders of the Minnesota Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who couldn’t get over themselves for agreeing to a budget deal on Monday’s deadline that fully exempted from state taxes federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses and unemployment insurance benefits that were raised during the pandemic. “Minnesota did it again. We found commonality amongst ourselves,” Walz said. Are they tone deaf? Businesses had to file their taxes not knowing of this agreement, which should have been made weeks ago. Another classic example of the government class out of touch.
JEER: To the chorus of complaints expressed by neighbors over a possible new daytime housing resource center at the corner of 11th and King streets in La Crosse. The YWCA La Crosse, Salvation Army, Couleecap, Catholic Charities and Independent Living Resources recently received part of a $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to develop the hub, sorely needed in this community. Neighbors heard it would operate during normal working hours and would not be an overnight shelter, yet still they had concerns that reminded us of the recent complaints over an affordable housing project that eventually won City Council approval. This doesn’t require council approval and the groups should pursue it. People will get help, and that’s all that should matter.
CHEER: To music to our ears this summer at concerts, festivals, and at the first “Make Music La Crosse” day, a citywide celebration of a global movement to make music on the longest day of the year. The event, first started in France in 1982, is celebrated on June 21, or the summer solstice. This year, La Crosse is joining over 90 U.S. cities, and we couldn’t be more pleased. Go for it. interested in making music or hosting musicians at their outdoor spaces? Sign up at makemusicday.org/lacrosse.
CHEER: To something we all have been waiting for — unmasking once fully vaccinated. If you’re like us you took a photo, or several, of this magic moment. We invite you to visit go.lacrossetribune.com/Photos to share those photos for publication in print and online. Show that 2021 smile during the summer we all deserve.