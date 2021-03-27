Cheers & Jeers

CHEER: To the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission for releasing its first list of buildings identified as La Crosse’s Most Endangered Historic Places in 2021.

“We’d like to see action taken to save these buildings in the coming year, because they otherwise might not survive it,” said commissioner David Riel.

We want to help raise awareness of these buildings; read about them each Tuesday for a few weeks in the Tribune.

JEER: To the La Crosse Professional Police Supervisors & Officers Association, the local police union, for its social media bullying tactics toward a citizen serving her community on the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council.

Joella Striebel had been tapped to head a subcommittee in search of creating a citizens police oversight committee.

She resigned after harassment that among other things called her an “enemy of the police.” There’s no place for bullying by this group or any other.

JEER: To the extreme partisans in the Wisconsin Legislature who are taking up time arguing whether Rush Limbaugh was a great American, or whether the estate of Dr. Seuss was out of line in discontinuing publication of some of his books.