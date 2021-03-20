Cheers & Jeers

JEER: To the Sparta teacher who was recorded making pointed political statements during what appears to be a regular classroom session. She is on leave as the district investigates “potentially inappropriate comments,” the superintendent said. The comments criticizing white men, Republicans, opponents of same-sex marriage and the neighboring Tomah district have no place in school.

CHEER: To La Crosse City Council members who indicated last week that they support an affordable housing project in the Washburn Neighborhood that was voted down in the committee process. The project would replace a long-vacant building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Division Street with 12-units of affordable apartments, “We’re the city, we have committees set up to try and bring in housing, and then here we are voting down a potential nice housing site,” said council member Gary Padesky. “I was going to change my vote on this tonight, but I will vote in favor of the referral.” The official vote will come next month.