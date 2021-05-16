Editorial: 167 million reasons to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin

Wisconsin could save money, too, by not having to arrest, prosecute and in some cases incarcerate people for using a drug that an increasing number of states already allow.

In recent months, governors in New York, New Mexico and Virginia have signed laws legalizing marijuana. That means 17 states — some controlled by Republicans — and the District of Columbia now allow small amounts for recreational use.

Twenty additional states allow cannabis as medicine, bringing to 36 states — nearly three-quarters — that are ahead of Wisconsin in providing Americans with more personal freedom. At the same time, these states are freeing their law enforcement and judicial systems from having to spend time dealing with minor drug offenses. They can address serious crime instead.

Importantly, legalization spares many good citizens — a disproportionate number of whom are people of color — charges and citations for marijuana that make it harder to find a job.

Legal pot is popular in Wisconsin. A statewide Marquette Law School poll two years ago showed 83% of respondents favored legal cannabis with a doctor’s prescription. Only 12% were opposed. The same poll showed 59% supported legal marijuana for recreational use, while 36% were opposed. Now, with a popular dispensary in South Beloit, we suspect support has only grown.