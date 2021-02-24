Editorial: 3 big ideas must stay in Wisconsin's budget

To his credit, Gov. Evers wants to seize this opportunity. His $91 billion, two-year state budget request, unveiled last Tuesday, includes a $190 million increase for the University of Wisconsin System. Some of that money would allow UW System to avoid tuition hikes and expand scholarships. That would help students and their families while addressing sagging enrollment. Some of the increase in state funds would keep students and staff safe from COVID-19 while filling a shortage in nursing educators.

Just as promising is the governor’s request for a $100 million investment in a venture capital fund to expand startup businesses with creative ideas developed across Wisconsin. The fund would leverage at least twice as much in private dollars, and the state could earn income from the fund over time. In Ohio, for example, a similar commitment of $130 million in state money helped to attract more than $1.3 billion from private investors for 107 companies, according to the nonprofit Wisconsin Technology Council.