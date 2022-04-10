Editorial: America cannot keep operating at a deficit

President Joe Biden released his budget blueprint that includes a total of $5.8 trillion in federal spending in fiscal year 2023, which begins in October. Based on that plan the deficit for the year would be $1.15 trillion. That is not acceptable.

As part of a news release announcing the budget, the White House boosts about a decline in the deficit, saying, “the strongest economic growth in four decades, powered by the American Rescue Plan, has also contributed to a historic decline in the deficit — by fueling strong revenue growth and allowing the Administration to responsibly phase down emergency pandemic-related spending.”

That is not saying much, considering how much money was handed out in COVID stimulus funds. Some of the initial unemployment funds for individuals and businesses were needed to overcome the COVID shutdowns. But many of the subsequent stimulus funds were not really necessary. So boosting that the deficit is going down it not saying too much.

In America there is a movement going on now for states to establish a convention of states, where under the Constitution if enough states come together they can impose fiscal restraints on the federal government. The Wisconsin Legislature is one of at least 16 states that has signed on to hold a convention of states, and 34 states are needed. But it shouldn’t take a convention of states to have a balanced budget.

The president should propose a balanced budget, with money going into reserves for when emergencies come up. That is how states have to operate. That is how businesses and regular people have to operate.

That is how the federal government should operate as well. It’s not as though it’s impossible. It was possible under President Bill Clinton. Granted times were different when Clinton was in office from 1993 to 2001, but the economic policies in place then show that is it still possible to operate without a deficit.

As a nation we need to continue to fulfill promises to people, which includes funding Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. But in addition there is a lot of discretionary spending and fat that can be taken out.

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t any better than Biden in regards to addressing the deficit. That was not acceptable, either.

The president’s job is to establish what the priorities should be for spending and then push for Congress to pass it.

The budget shouldn’t start with a deficit on day one. Down the road, that deficit will catch up with America and all of us if it is not managed.

