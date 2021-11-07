Editorial: Coming together for Rotary Lights

La Crosse area residents have been sharing their favorite memories of Rotary Lights as they suggest names for the new lighted mascots.

A few examples written on forms coming into the Tribune:

“Walking through Riverside Park looking at all of the sparkling lights and watching my daughter’s face light up in amazement.” — Nicole Walchak

“Taking our children through the lights starting as babies and now as adults.” — Brian Olson

“Taking the kids, they love it. Thanks to all the volunteers who put this on every year!” — Melinda Groth

Years from now, memories from this year — the 27th for Rotary Lights — might be of a pedestal party resulting from overwhelming community support for La Crosse’s favorite family holiday experience.

It’s a good memory to replace a nightmare, brought on late last month when vandals cut the cords from 70 Rotary Lights pedestals put out to start the heavy work on this year’s celebration.

Brazen vandals — thieves — striking fast. It was the first time in Rotary Lights history that vandalism struck.

“Initially, it was a state of shock,” said Mike Diveley, an electrician who has volunteered his time for Rotary Lights since 2004. “We had to assess what was taken and call suppliers. ... It took a couple of days before we realized exactly what was missing and what we needed to get.”

It didn’t take long, however, for the community to rise up. Electricians and companies stepped forward to help, and Rotary Lights officials held the pedestal party last week to show the work has begun and update the community.

“We’ve had so many calls and so many emails from people asking to help wherever they can,” Diveley said. “Local supply houses were the first to call. Most of what you see here is donated.”

Dan Mutch, a volunteer and owner of Mutch Electrical Contractors of Onalaska, estimates it will take four to six electricians about a week to 10 days to repair the damage.

“If it weren’t for the community support — the extra electricians and donated materials — (Rotary Lights) wouldn’t happen,” Mutch said.

It was classic La Crosse, coming together for the greater good. And it has set up Rotary Lights for a great celebration in 2021.

This year, 111 nonprofits and about 3,250 volunteers will help light the festival. And the tens of thousands of people who attend will donate food to help area pantries, Last year, Rotary Lights collected more than 340,000 food items that helped support 14 pantries for about four months each.

At some point — maybe soon — the thieves will be caught and arrested, and face charges.

It will happen.

And part of the punishment should be for them to stand out at Rotary Lights some night and watch the smiles of people of all ages, and glee of kids and adults alike.

They will see how the community volunteers and appreciates this annual event that helps so many.

Rotary Lights will officially kick off on Nov. 26, running every night through New Year’s Eve. Visit with family and friends and make memories.

And join us in thanking the electricians, supply houses and so many volunteers who are stepping up to again make it happen.

