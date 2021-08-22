Editorial: Credit cops for calming crisis calls

Police from Milwaukee to La Crosse are trying a new and promising way to respond to mental health emergencies.

They’re pairing police officers with county crisis workers to handle calls such as a person threatening suicide. The welcome goal is to deescalate situations and avoid violence while getting people the help they need faster.

Milwaukee has three two-person “crisis assessment response teams” and plans to add three more by the end of the year to cover such calls around the clock, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel recently reported. Some of the cops who team with mental health clinicians have backgrounds in health care, such as psychiatric nursing. So far, the effort seems to be working in reducing arrests and involuntary confinements. And Milwaukee County plans to launch three teams of its own.

La Crosse has announced a “community resource unit” that’s similar. Police estimate as many as 20% of emergency calls result from mental health decline. Sending a La Crosse County counselor with an officer to more of these incidents could save time and resources for the rest of the police department and ease the burden on the courts. After the team’s initial response, the county worker provides follow-up visits to encourage positive outcomes.