Editorial: Don’t scrap the filibuster. Mend it

Far better to fix the filibuster than abolish it. The rules are complicated and could be adjusted in many ways — but it’s clear what the focus of such changes should be. The filibuster should be a lot harder to deploy — and should make senators think long and hard before attempting to do so.

Under the current rules, the minority can block legislation at many different points and at no cost to itself. Its members don’t even need to be present — nor to utter a word in opposition. The filibuster, which was intended to allow for greater public consideration of an issue, has instead become a device for preempting it.

If a large minority of senators believe so strongly that a bill should not pass, they should be able to organize themselves and take to the floor — and hold it, allowing the public to see that they are blocking all other business. If public sentiment turns against them, or if they can win concessions, they will find it increasingly hard to hold their coalition together. That is how the 1964 Civil Rights Act passed, after a 60-day filibuster.