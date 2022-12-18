Editorial: End impasse, sell Harry J Olson building to seniors for $1 as promised

Mayor Mitch Reynolds says he is protecting taxpayers by putting in restrictions on the city’s agreed $1 sale of a building to the nonprofit Harry J Olson Senior Center Group.

The group has been meeting at 1617 North St. for 50 years, engaging in activities, friendship and becoming a community. It means a lot to these longtime city taxpayers and their families.

For a year this simmering impasse was not generating headlines. But now, since the mayor has elevated the city-owned building on the North Side to house the homeless if he gives an emergency order, this is getting attention.

As it should. The city agreed to sell the building for $1 to the senior group after its final lease expired in 2020. Reynolds has done nothing but get in the way of that.

It took his administration a year to give the senior group a purchase agreement — he blames COVID-19 for delays — and that agreement included covenants including this one the group rejects:

“Any future sale, transfer of any kind, mortgage, option agreement, management agreement, lien, encumbrance or lease for a period of 12 months or more, (including all renewals and options contained within the agreement) must be approved in advance, in writing, by the City Council of the City of La Crosse.”

Terry Collins, attorney for the Harry J Olson group, said the city has “no right” to add restrictions and covenants after the initial resolution only stated that the building was to be sold for $1.

Reynolds calls the group a private club — memberships are $50 a year — and said he is looking out for taxpayers. “We want to make sure that if this organization purchases a building for $1 and turns around and decides to make the money on it and sell it, that city taxpayers can reclaim some of the funds that have been invested in that building over the past several decades,” he said.

The Board of Public Works gave the two parties until May 31, 2022, to negotiate the contract before it would evict the senior group. By the start of June, the center was given a letter from the city threatening eviction.

Collins said he has tried to meet with the mayor or the city attorney to discuss this; Reynolds said he’s had no contact with the group. The group said they attempted to pay the city rent on three occasions in 2021 — but the city refused.

Council member Andrea Richmond represents District 1 where the senior center is located. She said she plans to sponsor a resolution in January that will stipulate the property can be purchased by the Harry J. Olson Senior Center for $1 under the conditions that it will remain a senior center and if it cannot, then the city will have the option to purchase it back for $1.

“I’m more disappointed that this is coming before us because of trying to find a place for the homeless,” Richmond said. “This is part of our community as a senior center, and it needs to remain as a senior center.”

Council should support Richmond’s resolution and end this impasse. And they should be prepared to reject any emergency order Reynolds sends them if it includes the senior center as a site for the homeless.

It’s time the mayor gets past this government overreach and end the city’s roadblocks to this $1 sale of the Harry J Olson Senior Center.

