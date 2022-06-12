Editorial: Gold medal effort keeps WIAA track championships in La Crosse

The state track meet in La Crosse last weekend was filled with record-breaking individual performances and tremendous teamwork.
But the best teamwork involving state track wasn’t recognized on the podium.
In fact, most members of the community didn’t even realize there was a race.
A behind-the-scenes coalition of university, business and community leaders worked tirelessly – in fact, running all the way to the tape – to keep the WIAA track meet in La Crosse through 2026.
These leaders raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the next few years to help retain an event that brings millions of dollars to our region every spring.
It was a gold-medal performance – and it saved a hallmark event for La Crosse.
The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has been hosting state track since 1990, and some may take for granted that we’ll always have the honor.
Other communities see the benefits to our community and would love to host.
The track meet brings more than 3,000 athletes and 20,000 fans from around Wisconsin, and they spend estimates of more than $4 million in hotels, shops and restaurants.
Some of those visitors enjoy the vibe of downtown La Crosse so much, they make return visits long after the track meet is over.
And the benefits spread beyond La Crosse. Because of the large crowds, track fans spread out and stay in hotels from Winona to Tomah.
When you sit in the stands of a premier track facility and look at the bluffs, you begin to understand how state track showcases the university and community.
Corey Sjoquist, assistant vice chancellor for admissions and recruitment, says: “Athletes have an amazing opportunity to compete in a fantastic venue while spectators enjoy watching the competition in a beautiful location. Throughout the weekend, visitors are spending time on the UW-L campus. That time allows prospective students the chance to better understand what being a UW-L student is like.
“We read admission essays each year from applicants that reference the state track meet as their first time at UW-L and part of the reason they want to be a UW-L Eagle. Combining the WIAA state track meet with exploring future college options at UW-L is a very special opportunity.”
Some of those athletes take root beyond their college years, too.
One of them, Neal Zygarlicke, competed for Marshfield Columbus High School in 2006 and 2007.
Zygarlicke, now CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, says: “I’m a prime example of someone who came to La Crosse for the state meet, got to know the area, went to Viterbo University and never left La Crosse.”
So, a two-day track-and-field meet pays dividends to our community in all sorts of ways for years and years.
In announcing the five-year agreement last month, WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said: “The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest experience for all who will take part — student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”
And the agreement wouldn’t have happened without university leaders, Explore La Crosse, business leaders and others who worked quickly and quietly to keep the state track meet here.
They won’t get a medal, but they should. Thanks to their collaborative leadership, La Crosse came out on top.
Photos: Day 2 2022 WIAA state track and field championships
C-FC's Wesley Pronschinsken competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
McDonell's Dan Anderson, center, competes in the Division 3 3,200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas' Collin Conzemius celebrates after the Division 2 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 200 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Stevens Point's Roisin Willis competes in the Division 1 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Wisconsin Dells' Hailey Anchor, left, competes in the Division 2 800 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner runs in the Division 1 boys 3,200-meter run on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi's Lukas Wagner
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig stands atop the podium after winning the Division 1 200-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field championships on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich runs to a third-place finish in the Division 3 400-meter dash finals on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Colfax's Nathan Hydukovich
BRANDON BERG
Menomonie junior Jayden Williams stands on the podium after finishing second place in the Division 1 triple jump on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG
Cadott's Gavin Tegels makes a Division 3 shot put toss on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Destiny Baughman
BRANDON BERG
Colfax's Molly Heidorn
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brooklyn Sandvig
BRANDON BERG
Gilman's Gracie Tallier runs the Division 3 100-meter dash finals on Saturday in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Brayden Warwick
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker
BRANDON BERG
Chi-Hi's Christian Crumbaker makes a Division 1 triple jump attempt on Saturday.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold
BRANDON BERG
Boyceville's Caden Wold makes a Division 3 long jump attempt on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Gilman's Bailey Angell
BRANDON BERG
McDonell's Dan Anderson leads the pack during the boys Division 3 3,200-meter run on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
McDonell's Destiny Baughman makes a Division 3 triple jump attempt on Saturday afternoon in La Crosse.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse competes in the Division 2 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe runs the 300-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg's Bryant Yanke competes in the Division 1 300-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Central's Isaac Dauffenbach reacts after finishing the Division 1 boys 400-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier runs in the Division 1 boys 400-meter dash at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Gillian Koning, right, and Nikita Lebbie celebrate their win in the Division 2 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 800-meter relay Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Waupon's Lydia Aalsma competes in the Division 2 400 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig prepares to run the Division 1 400-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove freshman Mackenzie Babcock runs to victory in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove's Mackenzie Babcock, left, Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen compete in the Division 1 1,600 meters Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Logan's Zay Boyd competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Martell Owens competes in the Division 2 boys shot put during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Arcadia's Casidi Pehler competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley competes in the Division 2 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
McFarland's Julia Ackley reacts after clearing 10 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt in the Division 2 girls pole vault during Saturday's WIAA state track and field.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Logan's Lauren Jarrett, left, and Julie Yang embrace after running the Division 2 girls 800-meter relay at the WIAA state track and field meet Saturday.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee prepares to land in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Greendale Martin Luther senior Rogan Lee lands in the sand pit during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Beloit Turner senior Camden Combs takes off during the Division 2 boys long jump at the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday. Combs won the event with a jump of 22 feet, 6½ inches.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Sun Prairie junior Cassie Siegel clears the bar during the Division 1 girls high jump at the WIAA state track and meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Monona Grove junior Madeline Hogan clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Three Lakes/Phelps junior Kallie Volk lands in the Division 3 girls long jump pit during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Franklin freshman Alaina Ortiz clears the bar in the Division 1 girls high jump during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Thomas won the event with a jump of 6 feet, 7 inches.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Dodgeland's Miranda Firari competes in the Division 3 girls pole vault during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Portage's Hunter Francis competes in the Division 2 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Webster's Ava Washburn competes in the Division 3 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 girls long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Menomonie's Jayden Williams competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Madison Edgewood's Caden Thomas competes in the Division 2 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
La Crosse Logan's Kalli Knoble competes in the Division 2 girls triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Pardeeville's Devin Seth competes in the Division 3 boys long jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
AMBER ARNOLD, Wisconsin State Journal
Cashton's Jack Schlesner competes in the Division 3 boys high jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
AMBER ARNOLD
Wisconsin State Journal
La Crosse Central's Bennett Fried competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Waunakee's Andrew Regnier competes in the Division 1 boys triple jump during the final day of the WIAA state track and field meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse , Wis., Saturday, June 4, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Dodgeland's Adrianne Bader competes in the Division 3 girls discus throw during Saturday's WIAA state track and field meet.
AMBER ARNOLD, WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Volunteers set up hurdles during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Umbrellas dot the stands Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe stumbles on the final hurdle in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan senior Keenan Hass runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Will Thompson runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Reedsburg senior Bryant Yanke runs the 110-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Athletes prepare to run the 100-meter dash during the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Cashton junior Braylee Hyatt runs the 100-meter dash during the WIAA Division 3 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Logan senior Lauren Jarrett runs the 100-meter dash at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
G-E-T senior Quinn Wenthe competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Saturday.
ERIC LEE
La Crosse Tribune
Lodi's Lucas Heyroth, center, competes in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Chippewa Falls' Brooklyn Sandvig competes in the Division 1 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Aquinas junior Collin Conzemius runs the Division 2 100-meter dash Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Conzemius won the event in 11.02 seconds.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
From left, G-E-T's Quinn Wenthe, Mauston's Brie Eckerman and Madison Edgewood's Amber Grosse compete in the Division 2 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
DeForest's Anna Szepieniec, center, competes in the Division 1 100-meter hurdles Saturday during the WIAA track and field state championships at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Competitors in the boys Division 1 3200 meter relay, including the Onalaska team, second from right, come down the track to take their place on the starting line Saturday at the WIAA Track and Field State Championships at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.
SPORTS, PAGE C1.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
