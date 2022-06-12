Editorial: Gold medal effort keeps WIAA track championships in La Crosse

The state track meet in La Crosse last weekend was filled with record-breaking individual performances and tremendous teamwork.

But the best teamwork involving state track wasn’t recognized on the podium.

In fact, most members of the community didn’t even realize there was a race.

A behind-the-scenes coalition of university, business and community leaders worked tirelessly – in fact, running all the way to the tape – to keep the WIAA track meet in La Crosse through 2026.

These leaders raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the next few years to help retain an event that brings millions of dollars to our region every spring.

It was a gold-medal performance – and it saved a hallmark event for La Crosse.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has been hosting state track since 1990, and some may take for granted that we’ll always have the honor.

Don’t be fooled.

Other communities see the benefits to our community and would love to host.

The track meet brings more than 3,000 athletes and 20,000 fans from around Wisconsin, and they spend estimates of more than $4 million in hotels, shops and restaurants.

Some of those visitors enjoy the vibe of downtown La Crosse so much, they make return visits long after the track meet is over.

And the benefits spread beyond La Crosse. Because of the large crowds, track fans spread out and stay in hotels from Winona to Tomah.

When you sit in the stands of a premier track facility and look at the bluffs, you begin to understand how state track showcases the university and community.

Corey Sjoquist, assistant vice chancellor for admissions and recruitment, says: “Athletes have an amazing opportunity to compete in a fantastic venue while spectators enjoy watching the competition in a beautiful location. Throughout the weekend, visitors are spending time on the UW-L campus. That time allows prospective students the chance to better understand what being a UW-L student is like.

“We read admission essays each year from applicants that reference the state track meet as their first time at UW-L and part of the reason they want to be a UW-L Eagle. Combining the WIAA state track meet with exploring future college options at UW-L is a very special opportunity.”

Some of those athletes take root beyond their college years, too.

One of them, Neal Zygarlicke, competed for Marshfield Columbus High School in 2006 and 2007.

Zygarlicke, now CEO of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, says: “I’m a prime example of someone who came to La Crosse for the state meet, got to know the area, went to Viterbo University and never left La Crosse.”

So, a two-day track-and-field meet pays dividends to our community in all sorts of ways for years and years.

In announcing the five-year agreement last month, WIAA executive director Stephanie Hauser said: “The outstanding track and field facility as well as the support of the community and the university make this the greatest experience for all who will take part — student-athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers and spectators.”

And the agreement wouldn’t have happened without university leaders, Explore La Crosse, business leaders and others who worked quickly and quietly to keep the state track meet here.

They won’t get a medal, but they should. Thanks to their collaborative leadership, La Crosse came out on top.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0