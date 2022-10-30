Editorial: Holmen public safety referendum merits support

While school referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot are getting the most attention, public safety referendums are critical for about 20 municipalities in Wisconsin.

One of those is fast-growing Holmen, where the population has increased by 25% in 10 years, to an estimated 11,560 residents in 2022.

With the growth has come an increased demand on public safety workers.

Police calls are up 101% in just five years, and fire calls and EMS calls are up 51% and 55% during that same time.

Staffing levels have remained the same, capped by state tax levy mandates. Because of these limitations Holmen needs a projected $1.29 million to add public safety staff to meet demand.

Holmen Village Board president Pat Barlow has been talking about this for nearly a year and has had two public information meetings in recent weeks. It’s the first public safety referendum in Holmen history, and it comes at a critical time.

“It’s a new landscape for us,” he said recently.

Barlow said while he hears strong support for police, he is trying to help residents understand the impact of the referendum on them.

Holmen has 13 full-time police officers compared with nearby Sparta with 23, Tomah with 21 and Baraboo with 29.

Holmen’s six full-time firefighters compare with 17 in Onalaska and 31 for fast-growing Pleasant Prairie in southeast Wisconsin.

The referendum would increase staffing by 4-5 new police officers and allow staffing of 4 firefighters/EMTs per shift.

It would increase property taxes in the village by $138 per $100,000 of property value. The tax impact in the town of Holland, which is in the fire district, is $135 per $100,000.

Holmen provides an SRO to the school district in a partnership that enhances school security.

Holmen officials have had natural questions since the town of Onalaska suddenly and unexpectedly left the Holmen Area Fire District in September.

That departure reduces the fire/EMS staffing goals but does not change the increased public safety call volume and the critical need for funding.

Holmen voters, like voters in La Crosse, Onalaska and Bangor, also face a school referendum on Nov. 8. But they are the only ones with this public safety referendum and the clearly stated need for funding.

In these uncertain times, public safety is the top priority of the village of Holmen. A “yes” to support this referendum would help ensure that Holmen has the financial resources to fulfill this responsibility.