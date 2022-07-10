Editorial: O'Malley moved county forward in 19 years of distinguished service

The La Crosse County Board made a decision nearly 20 years ago that solidified the county’s future.

The board, after two failed referendums to create the position of county executive, acted on voter approval by working to attract the best in a nationwide search.

Steve O’Malley, the deputy city manager of Burnsville, Minnesota, answered the call. He had previously served as administrator of Rice County and earlier as a three-term supervisor of the Eau Claire County Board.

It turned out to be a perfect fit. O’Malley moved the county forward in so many areas, so impressively. He worked behind the scenes to bring people together, and that was illustrated multiple times but clearly in economic development.

Just one significant example was the creation and expansion of the Lakeview Business Park in West Salem. A cross section of the business community worked together with a similar goal.

“We have never rushed to implement the fastest solution,” he wrote in a final report to recap 19 years of service. “Instead, we have tried to broaden the effectiveness of every action, building tax base if possible and changing course if the circumstances change.”

O’Malley now is retiring as the only person to serve in the position. And he is leaving La Crosse County in its healthiest financial position in decades, after recent years of tax decreases.

Supervisor and state Rep. Steve Doyle, who served as the board chair in 2003, told the Tribune that hiring O’Malley was “the best thing I did in my tenure.”

“La Crosse County continues to have the fifth lowest per capita property taxes, we have taken innovative steps in dealing with our Lakeview population, we have a criminal justice system that other counties come to learn about, and a stellar bond rating,” Doyle said at the time of O’Malley’s retirement announcement. “Every time I think that Steve won’t be able to pull another rabbit out of the hat, he finds another rabbit.”

O’Malley, who has served 111 county supervisors since 2003, said he’s appointed all department heads except the library director, and he’s worked to balance priorities across 28 county departments.

“It has been a privilege and honor to serve as the first La Crosse County administrator. I am very proud of all that we have accomplished and look forward to supporting this transition,” O’Malley said.

O’Malley’s current contract doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, 2023, but he wants to avoid transition during the 2024 county board election cycle.

The board now likely will conduct a nationwide search, but it would do well to highly consider the top local candidate, who has served with O’Malley and has led progress in many areas of the county.

Jane Klekamp, who is serving as interim administrator since the board’s vote in May, is poised to build on current policies and tackle challenges like lack of child care and the need to improve broadband.

It’s not always the case that the best candidate is in house. The La Crosse County Board will do well to make her the second county administrator.