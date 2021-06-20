Editorial Ron Kind and Mike Gallagher? Yes. Bryan Steil, Ron Johnson and Mark Pocan? Not so much

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, did better than average in the latest Bipartisan Index. She ranked 41st in the 100-member Senate, which is her best ranking yet. She’s doing a much better job of representing all of Wisconsin, which has a healthy independent streak, rather than just Madison, her left-leaning hometown.

Baldwin, for example, has teamed with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to support family caregivers, and with Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, to provide better mental health services in rural areas.

The most improved member of Wisconsin’s delegation is U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah. After years of being Wisconsin’s least bipartisan member — ranking 410th in the House in 2017, and nearly last among all his colleagues during 2015 and 2016 — Grothman improved to 197th this year. That’s the first time he’s been above average at working with the opposing party. We hope this encouraging trend continues. Grothman cosponsored a smart and bipartisan bill in 2019 to prevent federal government shutdowns.Wisconsin’s worst members at cooperating during the last congressional session were U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, who ranked 261st in the House, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who was 60th out of 100 senators. They were closely followed by U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, at 252nd, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, at 242nd.