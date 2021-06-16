Editorial: Some selfish spending of stimulus funds could lift spirits, economy at the same time

After a year of uncertainty and financial upheaval, Americans have become more thrifty.

Most adult citizens received more than a thousand dollars of stimulus money from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a survey from the New York Federal Reserve, citizens spent less than 30% of all stimulus funds, generally opting to save the money or lower their debt rather than pump it back into the economy.

In light of the tumult of recent years, saving is a perfectly logical strategy. Paying off debt generally earns a thumbs-up from financial advisers.

However, as the economy continues to heat up, spending some of those funds would inject the cash back into the market and could help brighten moods after a particularly difficult year for the country.

Financial experts in typical times advise paying off high-interest debt and building an emergency fund. But these aren’t typical times. Many citizens have remained trapped indoors in the last year either from fear of contracting the coronavirus or due to government-imposed lockdowns. Now that those rules are lifting and vaccines are widely available, it’s more than alright to drop some cash on a special treat or trip or something fun, especially for those who didn’t lose work during the lockdowns.