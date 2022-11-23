Editorial: Thankful for so much in the Coulee Region

We have a lot to be thankful for year-round in the Coulee Region, and Thanksgiving gives us a chance to reflect.

Here are just a few reasons why we are thankful. No doubt you can add to them.

We are thankful for:

Local elections workers who do an outstanding job each and every election, always bringing their A game and showing we can trust the process. And for voters who turned out in a big way earlier this month for the midterm. With many key races and referendums on the ballot, our region’s collective voice was heard.

A giving community that helps others, shown through support of nonprofits serving the safety net, through food drives and in other ways every day. There are so many examples, including the ongoing $3.6 million fund drive for WAFER food pantry to complete its new facility and headquarters on George Street. The result will enable WAFER to meet a growing need in our community.

Dedicated and hard-working public safety officers and first responders who can be counted on to assist in any emergency anywhere in the Coulee Region. They are often unsung but so steady.

Jobs, in virtually every business, for anyone who wants one. There are many, many opportunities for workers at all levels, and many, many reasons for highly skilled people to come here and stay a while.

Our health care giants — Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System — and investments they are making to serve us. Mayo Clinic’s new hospital in La Crosse will expand its offerings and shows its commitment to our community. And Gundersen’s merger with Bellin Health will enhance its network of services with a well- established partner.

Health care workers who in many respects are heroes, still working through COVID-19 and a high respiratory caseload to provide quality care for all.

Strong colleges that offer top academics and job readiness programs. It has been great to see what a normal year is like, past the pandemic, with college students everywhere and events being held. There are opportunities here for anyone who wants to further their education and move into a career.

The talent in our community, shown in the Rising Stars under 40, recognized last month by the 7 Rivers Alliance and the River Valley Media Group. These young leaders are making a difference every day at their businesses and organizations and in the community.

The amazing annual events and festivals held locally, and all of the volunteers and organizations that make them happen. It was a wonderful 2022 run of Moon Tunes, Riverfest, Country Boom, Ashley for the Arts, Irish Fest, Oktoberfest and many more.

Dedicated teachers, support staff, bus drivers, administration, and volunteers in our schools. They make a difference every day in young lives, and we thank them.

Hometown businesses that year after year specialize in customer service and are recovering from blows during the pandemic. Shop local this holiday season for great finds while keeping the money in our community.

New businesses that have joined us, big and small. Hy-Vee and Chick-fil-A are long-awaited additions that are drawing big crowds and getting attention, but others have opened too. We welcome them.

A beautiful riverfront and lakes, parks and trails, all perfect for all seasons. We are blessed in this wonderful region.

Rotary Lights, now in its 28th year of welcoming the community to Riverside Park to make holiday memories while enjoying the dazzling lights. This year there’s a major focus on collecting non-perishable food items to support 14 food pantries and the Hunger Task Force. Get your new Rotary Lights Teddy Bear and support the construction costs of WAFER’s new building.

The La Crosse Center, hosting amazing events of all sizes, with its most impressive destination riverfront ballroom. Visitors are coming to La Crosse for conferences and events and finding out what we know — it’s a great place to be.

A vibrant arts community, opening its arms to show wonderful art in galleries and strong performances on stages. We’re so thankful for the local variety.

People who do RAK — random acts of kindness — for others. These include opening doors for others, volunteering to shop for groceries or deliver meals on wheels, visiting the sick and lonely, and other things too numerous to list. These are quiet heroes that go about doing kind things that help make our community a great place to live and thrive.

And to fantastic readers of The Tribune and lacrossetribune.com. Thank you for supporting us.

Stay safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family.