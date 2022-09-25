Editorial: Van Orden throws verbal darts rather than be part of a La Crosse tradition

La Crosse has a proud pre-election tradition of being the site of debates between candidates in contested elections.

It’s the result of the region’s media organizations partnering with higher education with the sole purpose of helping to inform voters.

Known as the Debate Coalition, the media organizations including the Tribune get together with UW-La Crosse to invite candidates and plan all the details. Representatives of the media prepare to ask the questions.

This has gone on for election after election, a partnership that does not exist in many communities. Our readers, viewers and listeners — and the college community and the general public — see how the candidates interact and react and weigh their answers.

Next month the Debate Coalition will hold these debates for contested state legislative races. But the biggest race in this region — the wide open campaign to replace retiring Rep. Ron Kind — may be missing.

The Debate Coalition reached out and received a positive response from Democrat Brad Pfaff. But it received nothing but hostile attacks from Republican Derrick Van Orden.

Like this Van Orden tweet last Sunday: “Brad Pfaff will only debate while sitting in a Radical Leftist/Elitist Echo Chamber surrounded by people who will be getting $10,000 checks cut to them by the Federal Government he is trying to join.”

While Van Orden is attacking the media and higher education in this case, he really is telling you you’re not going to hear from him.

Unless, that is, you go to his events. Or are satisfied with the message in his ads.

The Debate Coalition is still hopeful for a 3rd District debate, but it’s doubtful given this toxic rhetoric. It’s unfortunate that this La Crosse tradition may be interrupted by a candidate who would rather throw verbal darts than answer important questions.

Van Orden’s campaign has yet to even acknowledge receiving the Tribune’s request for an editorial board visit by the candidate, but Friday afternoon it responded with answers to a set of emailed Tribune questions to answer for our readers.

Many readers tell us they appreciate our asking questions and printing the answers in the candidate’s own words, prior to an election. It supplements our coverage and gives the candidate a chance to express themselves.

We have now received answers from both candidates in the 3rd Congressional District, and these will be published next Sunday.

Van Orden is still welcome — and should be encouraged — to let the La Crosse Debate Coalition know he will participate in a debate and end the ugly rhetoric that really does nothing but play to his base.