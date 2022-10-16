Editorial: Vote NO for a better La Crosse school plan

A NO vote on the School District of La Crosse $194.7 million referendum will not solve any of the district’s significant challenges.

These include aging buildings, declining enrollments, budget deficits and unsteady state funding.

But a NO vote could lead to a plan that would unite this community, rather than divide it.

It could lead to a plan that is publicly supported and endorsed by the city and its neighbors and stakeholders that include the teachers.

And it could lead to a plan that moves the district forward, treating all students equally, and sets it up for a strong future.

This plan does not do any of those things. And this plan should be defeated Nov. 8.

As you know, the $194.7 million referendum asks district voters to fund a plan that would consolidate Logan and Central high schools into a single facility at the former Trane facility at 3600 Pammel Creek Road. The district would also close its three existing middle schools and convert the high school buildings to middle schools.

Superintendent Aaron Engel and the school board deserve credit in dedicating themselves to taking on the significant challenges of the district and communicating details of this plan.

They were boosted by survey results that showed the majority in our community want good schools and will support them.

But they have significantly misread what the impact of this plan would be, further dividing north and south and putting hundreds of kids on long commutes every day on roads that can’t handle it to an unseen building that has more questions than answers.

And this does not factor in the gigantic cost of this plan — the largest in Wisconsin this year — and the impact it likely would have on property values in the north side.

If approved, Engel says, the plan would increase property taxes by $8 per $100,000 of property value. But there are many questions and concerns about that over time.

A recent letter writer, a Logan graduate, described it this way:

“This limits opportunity for half of the children in La Crosse, and in some cases, puts children on a bus for almost an hour each day factoring in traffic,” Kelly Weber wrote.

“Why would we want to limit education and growth in the city of La Crosse, and why would we want families and children on the north side to feel like they are not as important? This is not how we encourage the next generation.”

A new high school “will result in educational facilities that best prepare our students for careers in robotics, engineering, advanced manufacturing, culinary arts, and health sciences — the good-paying jobs our local businesses need employees for right now,” Engel wrote in his most recent of a series of columns.

But does the district need a new expensive state of the art school for that? La Crosse is blessed with three outstanding colleges, and by enhancing existing relationships the district should be able to increase opportunities for many students over time.

La Crosse deserves better — a better plan, one that involves stakeholders and comes together through collaboration.

It deserves to spend time coming up with a plan in public, involving more than the school board, to unite a community rather than divide it.

There are no easy answers, and Engel is right that something must be done. La Crosse cannot continue to operate every building with dwindling numbers.

But it’s not this plan. Not now.

A NO vote on Nov. 8 would not be a vote against education and good schools. It would be a vote that should spark a renewed effort — with a wide tent — to bring forth a better plan.