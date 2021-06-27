Editorial: When even Robin Vos is skeptical of Donald Trump's conspiracies, it's time to shut down the circus

Most telling is that the Republican-run Arizona Senate launched this witch hunt for fake ballots in late April over objections from local Republican officials in Maricopa County. The local GOP officials warned that the effort would undermine trust in elections and defame election workers. Arizona senators nonetheless pressed ahead, using a legislative subpoena to seize the county’s ballots and voting machines.

“This is insane just from a competence standpoint,” Republican Maricopa County election official Stephen Richer told CNN this week. “We’ve had 13 other states visit, and I would just say to them, ‘This is not the audit you want.’”

Don’t tell that to Murphy and three other low-profile GOP Assembly members from Wisconsin — Janel Brandtjen of Menomonee Falls, Rachael Cabral-Guevara of Appleton, and Chuck Wichgers of Muskego. They pressured Vos for a front-row seat to the Arizona circus, and now Murphy and Brandtjen want a similar spectacle here in Wisconsin, they told WisPolitics.

Vos already hired partisan investigators to review Wisconsin’s vote, and official recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties already confirmed Biden’s win. But that’s not good enough for Murphy and Brandtjen. They want a full-blown “fraudit” to fire up Trump’s conspiratorial base in Wisconsin and help raise campaign money for the next election.