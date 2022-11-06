Editorial: Your voice matters on Tuedday

A partnership between the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area and the Tribune brings you weekly messages from local residents who vote.

Why do they do it election after election? They share their often-inspiring reasons.

This series will continue on Tuesday, election day. And we hope it moves you to visit the polls, if you have not voted yet.

To those who have voted early, we offer a collective high five. There are so many important federal, state and local races, including critical school and public safety referendums. Your voice needs to be heard now.

Here are just a few reasons to vote, offered by your neighbors through our weekly series:

“Voting is one of the ways that I as an ordinary citizen can express my ideas and support those who share them. I spent 19 years in Zululand, South Africa, where only white people had the opportunity to vote, and I found that very offensive.” — June Kjome, 101, of La Crosse

“I vote because I want my voice heard. I believe every vote counts and I want mine to help make a difference. I vote to participate in our democracy at all levels of government. I want a say in our government and the policies and laws they pass.” — Hugo Guerrero of Onalaska

“I vote because I would like to see change and be the change in our world!” — Hailey Brueggen, Holmen, UW-La Crosse student

“I see promise and opportunity all around me. In our democracy we strive for success in all we do. I vote because I believe we are best when all eligible voters participate in having their voices heard thru the ballot box.

“We are an imperfect union striving to improve.” — Michael Murphy of Onalaska

“I vote because I want to participate in electing informed public servants who listen to their constituents and believe that we are all in this together. I do not take for granted the sacrifices that have been made by previous generations to form a government of, for and by the people. The experience of joining peacefully with my friends and neighbors on Election Day is a celebration of our freedom. Count me in!” —Jane Powell, La Crosse

“I became a naturalized citizen in 2003. I did not know the importance of what it meant to become a U.S. Citizen then, and all the rights and privileges one has afforded to them. There are too many to name, but to name a few—eligibility for financial aid to help pay for college, along with the ability to receive certain scholarships and fellowships. One of the basic criterions in receiving financial support is citizenship. Now more than ever, as a U.S. Citizen, I am more aware of what’s at stake in elections and the country’s future.

“It’s a basic civic duty to vote. I acknowledge those who fought tirelessly for this opportunity and for those who continue do so every day. I cannot stress enough the importance of voting. Your voice matters, your vote matters!” — José Rubio-Zepeda of La Crosse

Your voice matters on Tuesday. Vote and, if you’d like, send us a message to letters@lacrossetribune.com on why you voted. It might be included in this series moving forward.