Higher bail for offenders in wake of Waukesha tragedy? Not so fast

The man accused of running down dozens of people — killing five adults and one child — at the Waukesha Christmas parade Nov. 21 should have been in jail that afternoon, not out on $1,000 cash bail.

Darrell E. Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had a history of criminal charges and violating court orders. Brooks had been charged in July 2020 with recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon. Then he was accused Nov. 5 of running over a woman with the same SUV he would drive two weeks later into the Waukesha parade route, causing horrific violence and death.

The terrible decision by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to recommend Brooks for low bail — just weeks after Brooks was accused of bail jumping — has prompted calls to increase cash bail and keep more offenders behind bars.

Sixteen Republican lawmakers also have demanded that Democratic District Attorney John Chisholm be removed from office. They’re trying to use the tragedy for partisan political advantage.

But Brooks’ release didn’t result from bad public policy. According to Chisholm, a clerical error was to blame for what he calls “inappropriately low” bail. The assistant prosecutor who made the recommendation for $1,000 bail didn’t see a risk assessment on Brooks because it hadn’t been uploaded to the office’s management system, Chisholm said. Had the assistant district attorney and other court officials seen that assessment, they would have learned Brooks was a high risk to cause further trouble. They would have been much more likely to set higher bail or deny his release.

Brooks should have been kept behind bars. The DA and his critics agree on that, and hindsight proves it.

But that doesn’t mean more suspects — especially those charged with nonviolent crimes — should be held in jail without reasonable bail. Keeping everyone accused of a crime locked up would waste enormous amounts of tax dollars because so many of those people pose little risk to society. And some may be innocent.

Nor should Brooks’ reprehensible actions, as alleged in court, force the district attorney from office. Voters can decide if Chisholm should stay in his job if he runs for reelection in 2024.

If every prosecutor and judge was removed from office for making a bad decision among the hundreds if not thousands of cases they handle, then no one would be left to run our court system. It isn’t easy to anticipate what people might do when accused of a crime and waiting for trial.

Most courts in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee County’s, conduct a careful and smart risk assessment of people seeking bail. That way, bail decisions are based on evidence rather than emotion or prejudice. Milwaukee County’s risk assessment considers prior convictions and incarceration, current charges, an offender’s history of violence and whether he or she has missed court dates.

That’s good policy — as long as the information gets to the people who need it before they make potentially fateful decisions.

So what should happen now in the wake of Waukesha’s tremendous grief, anger at Brooks’ actions and the failure of our courts to protect the public in this horrendous case?

Brooks should be held accountable for his crimes, should a jury find him guilty. No one behaving so callously should walk free to hurt people again.

Just as critical: Court officials across Wisconsin should make absolutely sure the worst criminals with the most risk of violating the conditions of their bail don’t get out of jail easily or at all.

What shouldn’t happen is an escalation of bail and restrictions for people who — unlike Brooks — don’t pose a significant risk to public safety. If our courts don’t allow reasonable bail, poor people accused but not convicted of crimes will wind up serving the equivalent of jail time simply because they can’t afford to get out.

A rush to restrict bail could even make our society less safe. That’s because low bail for people who pose little risk to the public allows our court system to focus on the truly dangerous people — such as Brooks — so they can’t harm others again.

Waukesha has shown incredible strength and compassion for the victims and their families in the wake of this tragedy. That must continue, with all of Wisconsin supporting a better justice system that protects us from harm — without filling jails with people who don’t need to be there.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0