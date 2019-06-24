As Michigan and Illinois move toward permitting sales of recreational marijuana, Wisconsin finds itself without a strategy to handle its status as an island of pot prohibition.
There likely will be consequences for the state on this issue, especially for law enforcement agencies having to confront Wisconsin residents crossing state lines to acquire weed legal in other states.
Republican leaders have been vocal critics of Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, but they so far have failed to offer an alternative plan except to maintain the status quo. Sorry, lawmakers, but ignoring the changes beyond our borders won't make them go away.
And let's hope Wisconsin doesn't end up treating marijuana like it did margarine. To protect the dairy industry, the state in 1895 banned the sale of margarine colored to look like butter. As margarine gained popularity in the 1960s, many Wisconsin residents traveled to Illinois to acquire the stuff. The ban proved out of touch with consumer preferences, and it was repealed in 1967.
Marijuana isn't margarine, of course, but there's a lesson to be learned. Market forces don't care about laws. If there's a demand for something, people will seek it. Wisconsin residents could go to Illinois to buy pot as soon as 2020 under the bill passed by the Illinois Legislature last month and sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for his signature. Under the bill, nonresidents would be allowed to possess up to 15 grams, or half an ounce, of pot.
Meanwhile, Michigan is continuing to debate permitting marijuana sales after residents passed last year a referendum legalizing recreational marijuana.
How will Wisconsin respond to a flourishing pot tourism industry in Illinois and Michigan? Will law enforcement set up checkpoints at the border to crack down on residents bringing weed back to Wisconsin? That would seem like a huge waste of resources.
Or will law enforcement agencies simply look the other way, conceding the impracticality of marijuana possession laws? We wouldn't want that, either.
The Legislature and Evers should figure out a workable and enforceable pot policy, reconciling Wisconsin's pot laws with looming legalization in nearby states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.