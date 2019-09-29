It’s easy to pass off regional collaboration as an abstract theory.
But not when public safety is at stake. It’s very real.
That’s why studying the potential for more collaboration among regional fire departments and emergency services is a wonderful step that deserves cooperation.
When a house is on fire, it’s no time to let parochial interests get in the way of doing the right thing.
While area fire officials have made some strides in the past year to strengthen mutual-aid plans, there’s plenty of work that needs to be done.
As a region, can we work together more effectively to share training, expertise, equipment and even develop joint fire stations in border areas of our sprawling county?
With guidance from area fire chiefs and city officials, and support from La Crosse County and the La Crosse Area Planning Commission, a nonprofit statewide group will help study potential opportunities for more teamwork in our region.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum brings three major strengths:
The group has helped five other areas in the state look for efficiencies with providing fire and emergency protection in an area with multiple government jurisdictions.
It has no preconceived notion of telling us what to do.
You have free articles remaining.
It has zero interest in telling us how to fight a fire.
Rob Henken, president of the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said: “We’re talking about both research and facilitation to explore how the county’s independent fire departments might further share and consolidate services and/or jointly redesign fire and EMS service.”
But while the group certainly has expertise in some areas, Henken stresses: “Your chiefs have much more expertise than we do on fire and rescue in general, and clearly much, much more expertise in the specific needs of your community.”
We’re convinced that’s true.
But we also know it’s difficult to pull together multiple groups representing different areas with their own challenges, which is why an outside party can provide expertise as well as a fresh look.
Fire chiefs from La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem, Shelby and Campbell participated in the discussion last week with officials from the county and Wisconsin Policy Forum, which is a healthy sign.
As Holmen Area Fire District Chief Buck Manley said, it’s important to come together and analyze opportunities with an open mind.
“We’ve got nothing to lose except a little bit of sweat equity … I’m looking forward to it and I hope everybody else is,” Manley said.
There’s nothing to lose and plenty to gain.
With luck, we’ll find and develop opportunities to make the Coulee Region a safer place to live — and provide a framework for more money-saving regional collaboration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.