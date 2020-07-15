La Crosse Tribune editorial board: It's past due to move Hiawatha

As Ho-Chunk Nation member Tracy Littlejohn said, moving and preserving the statue ‘is a great compromise. That way there’s less hurt for the family, because I don’t want them to feel like I’m out to destroy their family’s artwork legacy. ... It’s not appropriate anymore, but I can appreciate wanting to keep that preserved.’”

Richard Kyte: Statues, mascots and community identity Looking through old photo albums, I am surprised by how much of my early childhood is documented as a tour among monuments in small communitie…

That was in 2018. And nothing happened.

Frankly, the debate has gone on for decades in our community — and it’s gone on long enough.

The only way something will happen is to take it down and store it for family and fans of the artist and his art to find a suitable place on private property for Hiawatha.

For all of those filled with nostalgia for the statue, we recommend starting a fund to pay the city’s $14,000 cost of storage so the bill doesn’t get passed along to taxpayers.

Mayor Tim Kabat urged the city’s Board of Park Commissioners Monday to remove the statue, stating: “It is time. Communities across our nation are facing the symbols from their pasts and making decisions about how to heal and move forward.”