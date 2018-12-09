Democracy — and Wisconsin — received another black eye last week.
The Republican majority in the Assembly and Senate decided to make all sorts of moves to strengthen its power and reduce the power of the governor who was just elected by the voters of our state in a huge turnout.
We’ll see how the legislative maneuvering plays out, but let’s focus on democratic process and transparency.
Republican legislators said they wanted to curtail the powers of the governor on principle — to protect the integrity of the checks and balances for the three branches of government, mind you.
Ask yourself: If these principles of checks and balances were so important, why didn’t Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and his cronies do something during the previous 2,900 days they were in power?
The answer: The governor during those days was one of their own.
Here’s how Vos defended these moves: “We are going to have a very liberal governor who is going to enact policies that are in direct contrast to what many of us believe in.”
Many of us?
Last we checked, many of us voted, and Tony Evers was elected to be governor of Wisconsin.
And if it took 2,900 days to come to this principled decision, why was it done under the cover of darkness?
Why was legislation proposed with little notice?
Why were votes taken after all-night deliberations in predawn politicking?
Why does such nonsense pass one chamber at 5 a.m. and pass the other chamber at 6?
You know the answer.
Nothing good happens at that hour in Madison or in any other legislative body.
This isn’t the first time the majority has favored darkness.
This is the same group that — on the way out the door for July 4 break a few years ago — proposed gutting the state’s open-meetings/open-records laws.
It was absolutely shameful in a state that has a long legacy of open government.
Thank goodness, after receiving so much heat so quickly, they dropped the nonsensical notion.
A new slate of elected officials will be in place shortly after the new year. We hope they can work together — in the daylight and with transparency — to lead our state.
But Republicans provided a wonderful reminder to all of us what a lame-duck session means.
It means really lame, politically motivated ideas will come forth: And when they do, democracy needs to duck.
