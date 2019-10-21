As if betraying the Kurds once wasn’t enough, President Donald Trump went back for more, dispatching Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to craft a sham ceasefire between invading Turkey and besieged Kurds in northern Syria.
It was a face-saving measure cobbled together in the face of fierce bipartisan criticism of Trump for giving Turkish President Recep Erdogan the green light to attack Kurdish fighters.
The new deal gave Turkey everything it wanted: control of the border and Kurds running for their lives. Their ultimate destination after fighting at America’s side to help kill, imprison and evict ISIS? The American president could not care less, because he cheers taking “control of the oil in the Middle East.”
It’s foreign policy driven not by any fealty to American values, but by mercenary selfishness sprinkled with a hint of odious appreciation for autocrats.
Trump praises bloodthirsty Erdogan, “a hell of a leader,” endorsing his “clean out” of former Kurdish enclaves.
So low has the nation sunk on the world stage, the admiral who oversaw the Seal Team Six mission that took out Osama Bin Laden was moved to publicly denounce the nation’s commander in chief.
In a New York Times op-ed, William H. McRaven wrote of fellow men and women who proudly wore the uniform: “They have seen our leaders stand beside despots and strongmen, preferring their government narrative to our own. They have seen us abandon our allies and have heard the shouts of betrayal from the battlefield.”
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
well we had no formal agreement with the Kurds. Nothing official between us exists. Let them burn at the hands of the Turks. Its just Trump again appeasing another blood thirsty dictator in Turkey. What bad can come of that? It is nice to know our troops in Syria are not coming home, just being shuffled around to another spot. Another lie from the Trumpster. Even the Generals have spoken out. Yet the trump lovers still justify his ineptness. Cue them in....
