Our view: 12-unit affordable housing plan has merits, and council should consider with open mind

La Crosse clearly has a problem in not inspecting and enforcing actions against landlords. That should be addressed quickly by the next council. And a few years from now, when this landlord fills his units, there will be a system in place to monitor landlords.

You would think that will be the case.

But the planning commission, and two days later the La Crosse Judiciary & Administration Committee, voted against this plan for the Washburn Neighborhood.

Some J&A members were encouraged that the landlord had been using the services of a property manager for the last year, but were concerned that was not long-term.

“If he was involved in this financially, where I knew he was going to be around forever, I would be voting for this,” said council member Gary Padesky, of Reliant Real Estate Solutions.

Really though, neither public body had much time for this plan that would provide reasonably priced housing for people who need it. They’d rather leave the commercial building vacant and see what else comes along.

This proposal has one more chance, however. City Council will consider and may vote on it. And of interest, council president Martin Gaul was the only J&A member to favor it.