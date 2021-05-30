Our view: A servant leader, Glena Temple led Viterbo through impressive growth

Take a look at the strategic plan for Viterbo University, and you see the words service, collaboration and leadership.

Its Franciscan values are embodied in a servant-leadership program that promotes ethical decision making, theological reflection, leadership skills and public activity.

By that standard, Glena Temple has been a model for her university and our community.

Temple will step down next month after 20 years at Viterbo — including the last four and a half as president — to lead Dominican University in the Chicago area.

She led Viterbo through impressive, strategic growth as well as dealing with the challenges of the pandemic.

And she did so as a true servant leader, focusing the spotlight on her students, faculty and staff, never on herself.

She led a strategic plan that emphasizes the university’s goals of developing student talent and leadership potential, strengthening community connections and meeting evolving employer needs

For example, Viterbo developed an engineering program to meet the need for more engineers in our region, working with local industry leaders to develop meaningful curriculum.