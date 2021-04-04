Our view: Big decisions await winning candidates

Voters as they always do made sure to turn out for the highly partisan election for president. But four months later, in the February primary, only 14.22% of county registered voters made time to cast ballots.

The partisan enticer was gone in February, replaced by local races, including a 10-candidate primary for mayor of La Crosse. And voters largely stayed home.

This time around, La Crosse voters are charged with choosing their next mayor, either Vicki Markussen or Mitch Reynolds, and are presented with competitive races for many Common Council and school board seats.

A lot of new people will take office, and they will face some big and historic challenges right out of the gate.

The new mayor and council must lead the city out of the pandemic and determine the spending of $21.99 million in covid relief money sent by the federal government.

At the same time they must navigate the city’s response to the PFAS contamination on French Island, and they must make strides in bringing people together.

These are on top of normal decisions in their collective jobs, and by presenting them here perhaps it will spark you to vote on Tuesday if you hadn’t planned on it.